Related
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Family says Columbus man fell off cliff in Puerto Rico shooting social media videos
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The cliff by the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico is a beautiful tourist destination, but can be dangerous for those who venture too close to the edge of the steep cliff. Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Garay of Columbus, Indiana, fell 70 feet to his...
Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police
DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
Bill aims to put more robotics teams in schools to retain Indiana's STEM grads
INDIANAPOLIS — Robots came to the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, but it was the humans who brought them and testified before the House Education Committee about why school robotics programs are important to Indiana’s future. "FIRST Indiana Robotics is the reason that I will have found a job in...
ACLU watching several Indiana bills focused on trans youth, LGBTQ issues
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people chanted “protect queer youth” at the statehouse during the fourth annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day hosted by the ACLU of Indiana on Monday. Many in the community are keeping an eye on several bills they believe target the community — specifically transgender children.
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
Indiana AG reaches $66.5M settlement with Centene over pharmaceutical costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a healthcare services company for allegedly overcharging the state's Medicaid program. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the $66.5 million settlement with Centene Corp., which was accused of overcharging Indiana's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs while providing pharmacy services.
Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels will not run for senator
Daniels recently stepped down as president of Purdue University. Congressman Jim Banks announced he was running for the seat earlier this month.
National unclaimed property day
You can either go to Indiana-Unclaimed.gov or text the word claim to 46220.
Ex-Indiana Gov. Daniels won’t seek state’s open Senate seat
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek the state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Republican figure would enter a possibly vicious GOP primary fight with a combative defender of former President Donald Trump.
Committee considers bill to require Indiana school board candidates to state party affiliation
INDIANAPOLIS — Partisan school board elections are back on the table at the Indiana Statehouse. The Senate Elections Committee is considering a bill that would require school board candidates to pick a party affiliation. The current language of HB1182 says "each candidate's affiliation with a political party or status...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coldest air since Christmas Day arriving
INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, a little snow went a long way to making the Monday morning commute slick in some areas. The focus now shifts to the coldest air we've had since that brutal air hit around Christmas. Thankfully, it won't be that harsh, but we do expect wind chills near/below zero degrees tonight into Tuesday morning.
