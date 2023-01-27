ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WTHR

Missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found by police

DALLAS — The two emperor tamarin monkeys that were believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found, zoo officials said. Police said that the monkeys were found around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday inside a closet at an abandoned building in Lancaster based on a tip. The...
DALLAS, TX
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana AG reaches $66.5M settlement with Centene over pharmaceutical costs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a healthcare services company for allegedly overcharging the state's Medicaid program. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the $66.5 million settlement with Centene Corp., which was accused of overcharging Indiana's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs while providing pharmacy services.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Ex-Indiana Gov. Daniels won’t seek state’s open Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek the state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Republican figure would enter a possibly vicious GOP primary fight with a combative defender of former President Donald Trump.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coldest air since Christmas Day arriving

INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, a little snow went a long way to making the Monday morning commute slick in some areas. The focus now shifts to the coldest air we've had since that brutal air hit around Christmas. Thankfully, it won't be that harsh, but we do expect wind chills near/below zero degrees tonight into Tuesday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE

