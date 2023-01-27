ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodridge, IL

Man whose home was hit by tornado says Window Depot of Chicago's repair job was shoddy

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIqgJ_0kT0Y4L000

Man whose home was hit by tornado not happy with contractor's work to repair it 02:43

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban family's home was hit by a tornado, and then they say the company they tried to hire to do repairs went on to rip them off.

The company in question is Window Depot USA of Chicago. If the name sounds familiar, that is because we have been investigating them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed out of their money.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, it really has been one thing after another for the Tancredi family. The construction they paid for was completed, but the quality of the work is being called into question.

On June 20, 2021, a massive trail of destruction was left behind after an EF-3 tornado tore through Woodridge.

"A tree came through my roof, smashed into the wall," said Joe Tancredi. "We had severe damage all throughout the house."

The damage was so bad at Tancredi's home that he was forced to move out until repairs could be made. He hired Window Depot of Chicago to fix his doors, siding, and windows and replace the roof.

"It was a pretty large contract," Tancredi said.

After several delays and about $60,000 later, the work finally got completed – sort of.

The siding is flimsy and falling off in a lot of places. The lock on the front door is crooked and does not work. And Tancredi says overall, the craftsmanship is questionable at best.

"We've never gone through a tornado before," he said, "but having gone through it, I don't want to be left with a home that has shoddy workmanship that could potentially put my family in danger."

Tancredi joins a growing list of customers , and a former employee , who say they were scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by Window Depot of Chicago.

We have introduced you to all of them, and we have tried to get a response from the company's owners.

On top of surviving the tornado, Tancredi and his family find themselves buried in a mounting financial storm.

"I'm worried that after spending all of this money, that my home is not safer than it was," he said.

On top of the money Tancredi paid to Window Depot of Chicago, he also had to pay money on top of that to repair some of the work they did.

We reached out again to the chief executive officer of the parent company and have yet to receive a response.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Break-in reported at Canada Goose store on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A break-in was reported at the Canada Goose store on Michigan Avenue. Chicago police responded to a call of criminal property damage at 800 Michigan Avenue Monday morning. Police have not confirmed further details on the incident.  CBS 2 news crews saw shattered windows and coat racks emptied. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Organizations are honoring Tyre Nichols in the Chicago area Monday after the city of Memphis released video showing his violent January 7 police arrest.Five former Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols, a Black man who died three days after being beaten in a traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest was released Friday evening.     Monday at 1 p.m., Lake County Black Lives Matter organizers plan to gather at the Waukegan Police Department. In a statement, they applauded the swift action of the Memphis police chief for firing the five officers involved in Nichols' death. They hope it's "a template for the city of Waukegan."Then, at 6 p.m., several groups will come together for a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said they stand in solidarity with Nichols' family, and want the officers charged with Nichols' murder to also face federal charges.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS Chicago

Two men charged with burglary after Kenwood high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have now been arrests days after a deadly high high-rise fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. Two Chicago men are charged with burglary from one of the apartments of the very building that caught fire this week. Anger Jose Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, each face one count of burglary. Their bail was set at $5,000 during their first court appearance on Sunday.According to police reports, the men were temporary employees of Emergency Services and Restoration, and entered a tenant's unit without her permission and "possibly took items from the unit" on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Their supervisor was a witness against them, and the building manager signed a complaint against them. The tenant was out of town at the time.Both men are due back in court on Feb. 6.More than 100 families were displaced and 133 units were impacted by the fire.CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke with one resident who wonders if she was robbed, too, since she has not been allowed back inside. The fire started by careless smoking. It claimed one life. Friends say it was a woman in her 80s who lived on the 15th floor. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Months after a school bus damaged her car, Chicago woman left with $800 in repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus coming to pick up Chicago Public School kids hit some cars. The driver didn't stop, and instead continued on his route.The owner of one of the cars hit is not only angry, she was left with paying the damage. She is worried for the safety of others.CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.Lilian Beal said she was inside Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School for a conference on Sept. 8 when people ran inside talking about a bus that had hit some cars. They told her as the bus was heading to the school, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man’s body recovered from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — A man’s body was pulled Sunday morning from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus in Chicago, according to police. Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit recovered the man, who hasn’t been identified, around 11:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. At this time, police said they are conducting a death investigation […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder temperatures will move in to the Chicago area, but the forecast looks dry for the week ahead. Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 11 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 15 degrees. Cold will start the week, but temperatures will warm through the week. 
CHICAGO, IL
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy