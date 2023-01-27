ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

elisportsnetwork.com

Preview: Federal Way clashes with Tahoma for NPSL Title

The regular season of high school boys’ basketball in Washington State is winding down, as the North Puget Sound League Championship is on the line on Monday as the Federal Way Eagles (18-1 overall, 11-0 NPSL) hosts the Tahoma Bears (15-3 overall, 11-0 NPSL) on Monday night at Federal Way High School.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington

Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
TUCSON, AZ
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school football player scores big for local veterans

Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington

South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
AUBURN, WA

