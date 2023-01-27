Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Huskies Offer Hotly Pursued Arizona Running Back
The Phoenix rusher has 22 offers now and counting.
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
elisportsnetwork.com
Saturday Night Metro Hoops: Franklin girls and Garfield boys post wins over Rainier Beach
It was a special Saturday night of Metro League Hoops at Seattle Pacific University. Rainier Beach was the home team in the girls-boys twin bill as the girls hosted Franklin and the boys took on Garfield. Our coverage of both games is below with a story re-cap, video highlights and photos.
elisportsnetwork.com
Preview: Federal Way clashes with Tahoma for NPSL Title
The regular season of high school boys’ basketball in Washington State is winding down, as the North Puget Sound League Championship is on the line on Monday as the Federal Way Eagles (18-1 overall, 11-0 NPSL) hosts the Tahoma Bears (15-3 overall, 11-0 NPSL) on Monday night at Federal Way High School.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington
Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school football player scores big for local veterans
Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
Huskies Offer Minnesota DT in Need of Worthy Nickname
Jide Abasiri's recruitment after just one season of football is beginning to take off.
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
WaFd CEO to return to work after surviving deadly Utah plane crash
A Washington state bank CEO is expected to return to work in February after surviving a deadly plane crash in Utah earlier this month. Brent Beardall, 51, the Washington Federal CEO, suffered broken bones and lacerations in the Jan. 2 plane crash that killed one and injured two others. Beardall...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
centraloregondaily.com
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection Seattle | Mall in Auburn, Washington
South of Seattle and closer than the Premium Outlets is another option for cheap shopping in Seattle, The Outlet Collection Seattle. It is an indoor shopping center with a good variety of stores offering discounted prices ranging up to 70% on clothing and accessories. It may not have the luxury...
KING-5
Seattle parking ticket late fees resumes today
The COVID-era policy of suspending late fees on parking tickets in Seattle ends today. This policy change will affect over 350,000 unpaid tickets.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
