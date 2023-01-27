ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Cops Connecting with Kids heads to Disney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday morning Evansville Police officers along with students in the community will trade in the wintry temperatures for sunny Florida for the annual trip to Disney World. The trip is part of the Cops Connecting with Kids program. Students from area schools were chosen months to attend the 2023 trip. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couples plan their ‘big day’ in Owensboro

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon-to-be married couples from across the Tri-State gathered in Owensboro Sunday afternoon for “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show”. The couples met one-on-one with wedding professionals to help plan their “big day”. Formal attire and wedding gowns were showcased at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were more than 30 vendors for make […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Chicago coming to Evansville this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at the Old National Events Plaza on June 16, at 8 p.m. A news release says Chicago was among the first to introduce big band jazz-style horns to rock music. The band has recorded 38 albums with five reaching No. 1. The group has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of North Elliott Street. That’s near Stringtown Road. Fire officials say neighbors next door heard popping. They when outside, saw flames and called 911. They say several others then also called...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Weaver filing for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m. Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
dailydetroitnews.com

Concrete Driveway - Evansville Concrete Contractors Co

EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Morganfield man found deceased

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — A man missing since Thursday night has been found deceased, Union County Emergency Management officials say. We’re told the body of 76-year-old James Nicholson was found on Saturday. EMA officials say that they began an immediate search of the area after his abandoned vehicle was spotted by family. Crews located Nicholson […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds lose power in Mt. Vernon after semi-truck crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Mt. Vernon residents were left in the dark after CenterPoint crews worked for hours to restore power in the area. CenterPoint says the outages were caused by a semi-truck that hit and damaged a transmission pole. The accident even caused some people living on Evansville’s westside to have no […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville fire crews battle working storage facility fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning. Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

