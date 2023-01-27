Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 100, Waupaca 31

FREEDOM - The Irish scored 70 points in the first half in their win over the Comets.

Sadie Jarmolowicz led Freedom with 20 points. Gracie Martzahl scored 19 and Kierstin Kriewaldt added 11 points.

Hailey Bechard and Macie Studzinski both scored eight points to lead Waupaca.

Freedom 70 30 - 100

Waupaca 16 15 - 31

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 20, Martzahl 19, Bartels 8, Kriewaldt 11, Bork 5, R. Murphy 8, Dickrell 7, Verhasselt 3, Lillge 2, C. Murphy 3, Brown 2, Cropsey 6, Ponschock 6. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 2, Martzahl 4, Kriewaldt, R. Murphy 2, Dickrell, C. Murphy, Ponschock 2. FT: 19-28. Fouls: 14.

Waupaca: Bechard 8, Tuma 3, Nickel 7, Bodenheimer 3, Thobaben 2, Studzinski 8. 3-pt: Bechard, Tuma, Nickel. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 38

APPLETON - Emily Jaenke led the Foxes with 14 points in the victory over the Truckers.

Alayna Feidt added 13 points and 12 rebounds for FVL.

Clintonville was led by Lauren Zwirschitz with 13 points.

Clintonville 20 18 - 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 27 25 - 52

Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 38

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers got 13 points from Jordan Vickman and 11 each from Mallory Colwell and Elaina Verbeten in the win over the Spartans.

Sami Treml scored 10 points to lead Luxemburg-Casco

Luxemburg-Casco 17 21 - 38

Wrightstown 28 36 - 64

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 7, Bray 4, Mrotek 3, Treml 10, Wech 3, Deprez 3, Hanmann 6, Giese 2. 3-pt: Cherovsky, Wech. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 19.

Wrightstown: Verbeten 11, Durocher 2, Vickman 13, Windey 6, Colwell 11, Breeden 2, Uitenbroek 2, Bousley 7, Fabry 3, Peters 7. 3-pt: Windey, Colwell, Peters, Bousley. FT: 10-23. Fouls: 12.

West De Pere 57, Xavier 46

APPLETON - The Phantoms limited the Hawks to 13 points in the second half as West De Pere rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to post the Bay Conference win.

Ella Francois paced the Phantoms with 20 points, while Madisyn Berggren added 18 and Faith Walder 17.

Xavier was led by Carsyn Stempa with 14 points, while Molly Martine had 10.

The win moves West De Pere to 15-4 overall, while the Hawks fell to 7-11.

West De Pere 27 30 - 57

Xavier 33 13 - 46

West De Pere: Walder 17, Berggren 18, Francois 20, Karchinski 2. 3-pt: Berggren 3, Francois. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 12.

Xavier: Hafner 4, Standish 8, Krull 8, Martine 10, Wanty 2, Stempa 14. 3-pt: Standish 2, Krull 2, Martine, Stempa 2. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 13.

New London 69, Green Bay East 18

GREEN BAY - Lizzie Steingraber scored a game-high 26 points and the Bulldogs cruised past the Red Devils in Bay Conference action.

Shelby Glodowski added 13 points as nine New London players scored.

Jamaya Mariner paced Green Bay East with seven points.

New London: Handschke 2, Stroesenreuther 5, Allen 2, K. Mix 3, Glodowski 13, Steingraber 25, J. Mix 8, Reybrock 3, Dalhoe 8.

Green Bay East: Mariner 7, Griner 3, Payant 3, Gaytan 2, Hohn 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oshkosh West 68, Kaukauna 65

OSHKOSH - Dylan Taylor scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats, who rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Ghosts.

Drew Blair and Tristan Johanknecht each added 13 points for Oshkosh West. Johanknecht gave the Wildcats the lead with a basket with 58 seconds remaining. Devonte Kershaw added two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining.

The Ghosts missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Kaukauna was led by Carson Awe with 15 points. Jon O’Neill added 13 and Keegan Van Kauwenberg scored 10.

Kaukauna 40 25 - 65

Oshkosh West 32 36 - 68

Kaukauna: Awe 15, Deprez 8, Doriot 9, O’Neill 13, Hall 5, Van Kauwenberg 10, Van Dinter 5. 3-pt: Deprez 2, Van Kauwenberg 2, Hall, Awe. FT: 11-14. Fouls: 18.

Hortonville 87, Oshkosh North 84

HORTONVILLE - August Maurer’s deep 3-pointer in the final seconds gave the Polar Bears the win in thrilling fashion over the Spartans in a Fox Valley Association game.

“It was pretty deep,” Maurer said of his shot. “I didn’t know I was that far out and I just let it go and it just went in.”

The senior’s game-winning shot helped thwart a furious North rally that saw the Spartans erase a double-digit deficit in the latter portions of the second half.

A reverse layup from Xzavion Mitchell off a steal tied the game at 84 with under a minute left, setting up Hortonville’s final possession.

Maurer finished with 29 points to lead Hortonville (10-5, 7-5 FVA). Riley Mueller added 19 points for the Polar Bears with Camden Kuhnke chipping in 11 points.

Steven Clark led all scorers with 37 points for Oshkosh North (11-6, 8-4) with Mitchell adding 26 points and eight rebounds.

Oshkosh North 32 52 - 84

Hortonville 45 42 - 87

Oshkosh North: Strange 12, Ott 9, Mitchell 26, Clark 37. 3-pt: Strange 2, Ott, Mitchell. FT: 19-24. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville: Mueller 19, Coenen 2, Sommer 7, Johnson 8, Maurer 29, Day 8, Joling 3, Kuhnke 11. 3-pt: Mueller 2, Johnson 2, Maurer 4, Kuhnke 2. FT: 23-31. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic 87, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 67

FOX CROSSING - Danny Griffith made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Zephyrs past the Resorters.

Cole Uhlenbrauck added 21 points, while Owen Ripley had 12 points and Fisher Mackenzie 11 for SMC.

The Resorters were led by Jacob Ganga with 26 points.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 32 35 - 67

St. Mary Catholic 52 35 - 87

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah: O’Neil 16, Mersberger 6, Feldmann 3, Thuecks 16, Ganga 26. 3-pt: O’Neil 3, Mersberger 2, Feldmann. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 26, Fairweather 8, Ripley 12, Brenn 3, Nackers 6, Uhlenbrauck 21, Mackenzie 11. 3-pt: Griffith 6, Uhlenbrauck 3, Ripley 2, Mackenzie 2, Nackers. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 15.

Shiocton 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 73

SHIOCTON - Dawson Schmidt scored 27 points for Shiocton in the win over the Warhawks.

Jacob Klitzke and Cody Young added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for Shiocton.

Brayden Arndt led Weyauwega-Fremont with 33 points. Ethan Marquette and Jaden Rice added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Weyauwega-Fremont 31 42 - 73

Shiocton 37 38 - 75

Weyauwega-Fremont: Meisenhelder 6, Rice 11, Kons 2, Arndt 33, Marquette 15, Leschke 3, Dittmann 3. 3-pt: Meisenhelder, Arndt 6, Leschke, Dittman. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 13.

Shiocton: Wilcox 7, Young 10, Marcks 7, D. Schmidt 27, B. Schmidt 5, Klitzke 17, Hofacker 2. 3-pt: Wilcox, Young 2, Marcks, D.Schmidt 3, B.Schmidt, Klitzke 4. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 11.

Reedsville 58, Hilbert 34

REEDSVILLE - Zach Dvorachek nailed five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point effort as the Panthers rolled past Hilbert in Big East Conference action.

Also leading Reedsville was Camden Dvorachek with 13 points.

Logan Lau paced the Wolves with nine points.

After taking an eight-point halftime lead, Reedsville put away the game in the second half, outscoring Hilbert 31-15.

Hilbert 19 15 - 34

Reedsville 27 31 - 58

Hilbert: Steffes 7, Rojo 3, Grenzer 7, Kopp 2, Lau 9, VandenWyngaard 6. 3-pt: Steffes, Grenzer, Lau, VandenWyngaard. FT: 2-8. Fouls: 8.

Reedsville: Maertz 4, Strenn 2, Taddy 9, Prochnow 4, Maney 3, Z. Dvorachek 19, C. Dvorachek 13, Ossmann 4. 3-pt: Z. Dvorachek 5. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 4, Ashwaubenon 0

GRAND CHUTE - The Rockets got goals from Luke Sutton, Kolden Hunter, Chase Collins and John Kriz in the win over the Jaguars.

Ty Laabs and Calvin Zinda had two assists for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.

Beaver Dam 5, Appleton United 3

BEAVER DAM - Trailing 1-0 in the first period, the Golden Beavers scored four unanswered goals to assume control of the game.

Connor Cooke, Jered Marvin and Dane Heindel scored Appleton’s goals. Ben Tomassetti had two assists for Appleton.

Brandon Tobak had 29 saves for Appleton United. Zach Schave had 26 saves for Beaver Dam.

WRESTLING

Kimberly 48, Appleton North 30

152: Karsen Otis K pinned Sam Schmalz :32. 160: Jake Stoffel AN pinned Cade Buchinger 3:30. 170: Isaac Thao K dec. Pablo Salinas 7-2. 182: Brody Beck K pinned Cameron Chudacoff 3:03. 195: Blake Barry K pinned Jermaine Jackson :44. 220: Brock Arndt AN pinned Owen Ott 1:50. 285: Calvin Greenslade AN pinned Jack Jorgensen :34. 106: Cameron Perkovich K pinned Jackson Esser 2:45. 113: James Thao K pinned Tomas Thao 3:35. 120: John Wolfgram K pinned Alex Martinez 1:23. 126: Aiden Fonder K won by forfeit. 132: Jackson Kolasinski AN pinned Andrew Weborg 3:52. 138: Tyson Salm AN pinned Logan Hubert 1:54. 145: Tanner Hart K dec. Mohammad Zaidan 6-1.

Kaukauna 73, Fond du Lac 3

220: Jordan Loose K won by forfeit. 285: Ben Krueger K won by forfeit. 106: Nick Jenkins K pinned Saisar Castro :34. 113: Michael Posorski K won by forfeit. 120: Moses Hammen K pinned Camden Baseley :29. 126: Lucas Peters K pinned Wesley Howe :36. 132: Bryan Winans K won by forfeit. 138: Greyson Clark K won by forfeit. 145: Connor Smith K dec. Logan Schmitz 7-0. 152: Peyton Lee K won by forfeit. 160: Liam Crook K tech. fall over Mason Henschel 17-1. 170: Judah Hammen K tech. fall over Zander Schannell 16-0. 182: Zachary Theisen FDL dec. Cole Tomchek 6-4. 195: Drew Wendzicki K pinned Max George :30.

Oshkosh West 63, Appleton East 12

160: Jaiden Fronczak OW pinned Zander Flemal. 170: Juan Heredia OW pinned Elliot Kilsdonk. 182: Vincent Bird OW pinned Michael Seidl. 195: Kieran Patrick OW dec. Brett Dietzler 10-3. 220: Nelson Fournier OW pinned Luke Pokwinski. 285: Garth Martell OW won by forfeit. 106: Conrad Hansen AE pinned Joshua Booth. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Steve Bisimwa AE won by forfeit. 120: Edwyn Schroeder OW pinned Eric Hansen. 132: Ryland Schneider OW pinned Holden Poole. 138: Lukas Schroeder OW pinned Noah Larson. 145: Jaxen Lloyd OW pinned Kyreese Kehl-White. 152: Zach Bartels OW won by forfeit.

Seymour 39, Menasha 24

106: Jacob Natzke M dec. Ava Peters 5-2. 113: Brianna Derouin M won by forfeit. 120: Connor Steffens S dec Clayton Quick 10-5. 126: Conner Patz S pinned Lillie Banks 5:15. 132: Noah Gorecki S pinned Lance Lor 1:01. 138: Henry Gugala-Reinders M won by disqualification over Jacob Homp. 145: Ryan Tomazevic S pinned Beau Thompson 2:56. 152: Corbin Krueger S pinned Derrick Karman 1:30. 160: Cadyn Street M dec. Mason Bunnell 8-7. 170: Wyatt Bunnell S dec. Nathan Lenz-Messman 5-3. 182: Bryce Besaw S dec Christian Zavala 5-2. 195: Cael Leisgang S dec. Richard Waldburger 3-1. 220: Lucas Leisgang S dec. Ricardo Martinez 8-2. 285: Cason Quick M pinned Brock Socha :55.

West De Pere 42, Xavier 36

145: Bryce Vanderlogt WDP dec. John Faulkner 4-1. 152: Zac Wotruba WDP pinned Quinton Lumsden 5:04. 160: Jason Lehman WDP won by forfeit. 170: Thomas Mudd WDP won by forfeit. 182: Lucas Bertello X won by forfeit. 195: Will Katz X pinned Jaxson Vanderlogt 1:02. 220: Dane Katz X pinned Ayden Christensen 1:48. 285: Eddie Heuring X won by forfeit. 106: Bethany Kroll X pinned Kaelie Mabie-Wangerin 1:50. 113: Lucius Janquart WDP won by forfeit. 120: Ethan Agnew WDP won by forfeit. 126: Daniel Beaupre WDP dec. Beau Andree 9-3. 132: Bella Bolek WDP won by forfeit. 138: Julian Vajda X pinned Ethan Shaffer 1:55.

Brillion 36, Two Rivers 30

285: Connor Sanford TR won by forfeit. 106: Ethan Hoyer B won by forfeit. 113: Logan Mueller B pinned Chris Parker :44. 120: Jace Nicklaus B dec. Angie Bianchi 5-0. 126: Trenton Nicklaus B pinned Kaden Kakes 3:04. 132: Bob Huntley B won by forfeit. 138: Garett Deiter B pinned Derek Klinkner 2:36. 145: Logan Hansen TR dec. Sophia Galoff 9-2. 152: Double forfeit. 160: Cashton Miller B dec. Damien Gretz 8-2. 170: Justin Klinkner TR won by forfeit. 182: Max Matthias TR dec. Damon Schmidt 3-1. 195: Kelden Hahn TR won by forfeit. 220: Chase Matthias TR pinned Max Lau 1:06.

Chilton/Hilbert 49, Sheboygan Falls 30

285: Logan See C/H won by forfeit. 113: Ebben Gilsdorf SF won by forfeit. 113: Ayden Daul C/H pinned Travis Bowe 2:21. 120: Austin Genske SF pinned Jacob Propson 1:05. 126: Aidan Miller SF won by forfeit. 132: Hudson Ludwig C/H pinned Aiden Richardson 4:25. 138: Jack Lisowe C/H pinned Victor Aguirre 5:05. 145: Gus Vandenhouten C/H dec. Ethan Balde 7-3. 152: Brandon Heimann C/H won by forfeit. 160: Slaytt Nolan C/H dec. Gavin Thompson 10-1. 170: Hector Rosalez SF won by forfeit. 182: Gwen Breckheimer C/H won by forfeit. 195: Alaric Muckerheide SF pinned Jordan Schmitz :28. 220: Ayden Keuler C/H won by forfeit.

Two Rivers 45, Chilton/Hilbert 30

106: Ayden Daul C/H won by forfeit. 113: Chris Parker TR pinned Jacob Propson 1:09. 120: Angie Bianchi TR pinned Alyson Sears :32. 126: Kaden Kakes TR won by forfeit. 132: Derek Klinkner TR pinned Hudson Ludwig 4:31. 138: Jack Lisowe C/H won by forfeit. 145: Gus Vandenhouten C/H pinned Logan Hansen 1:55. 152: Brandon Heimann C/H won by forfeit. 160: Damien Gretz TR dec. Slaytt Nolan 7-3. 170: Double forfeit. 182: Justin Klinkner TR pinned Jordan Schmitz :34. 195: Max Matthias TR pinned Ayden Keuler 1:08. 220: Chase Matthias TR won by forfeit. 285: Logan See C/H pinned Connor Sanford 5:02.

Brillion 52, Sheboygan Falls 23

106: Ethan Hoyer B dec. Ebben Gilsdorf 14-6. 113: Jace Nicklaus B won by forfeit. 120: Logan Mueller B pinned Austin Genske :38. 126: Bob Huntley B won by forfeit. 132: Trenton Nicklaus pinned Aidan Miller 3.49. 138: Garett Deiter B won by forfeit. 145: Ethan Balde SF won by forfeit. 152: Cashton Miller B won by forfeit. 160: Gavin Thompson SF won by forfeit. 170: Hector Rosalez SF won by default over Carter Miller. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Damon Schmidt B won by forfeit. 220: Alaric Muckerheide SF won by forfeit. 285: Max Lau B won by forfeit.

Winneconne 77, Berlin 4

145: Tyler Engelke W won by forfeit. 152: Ayden Hart W won by forfeit. 160: Brady Yonke W pinned Wyatt Miller :58. 170: Vincent Duncan W won by forfeit. 182: Carson Piotraschke W won by forfeit. 195: Avery Piotraschke W pinned Jakob Martin 3:29. 220: Joe Garczynski B dec. Desmond Walker 14-6. 285: Daniel Simon W pinned Konnar Trochinski. 106: Averick Deshon W won by forfeit. 113: Cayden Behm W won by forfeit. 120: Trey Zemke W won by forfeit. 126: Chase Sternard W pinned Donavin Lemke. 132: Garrett Marks W tech. fall over Chad Halbesma 18-3. 138: Brody Hart W won by forfeit.

