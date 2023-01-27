Nurses rally at Desert Regional, saying they're understaffed and patients could suffer

As the sun set on the valley floor Thursday, handheld candles illuminated the sidewalk in front of Desert Regional Medical Center along North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Around 20 nurses from the hospital were gathered to bring more attention to staffing and safety concerns they say they've experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United held similar actions throughout the country.

The health care professionals held signs that said "Safe staffing saves lives" and "Staff up for safe care." Cheerful, pro-union music was also playing to make their presence even more known.

Eugene Stockton, an intensive care unit nurse who has worked at the hospital for seven years, said he came out because "staffing has been critical nearly every single day that we come in." Under California ratio laws, an ICU nurse should have no more than two patients at any given time, and often some patients require one-to-one ratios. But nurses consistently have to go over those ratios because there's not enough staff available, he said, which causes problems.

"Unfortunately, as soon as that one critical state happens, that nurse is then overwhelmed, and then you can't have another patient to pay attention to, to not do a disservice to that other patient," Stockton said.

He and other nurses are fighting to keep those ratios in place not just for themselves, but for patients' benefit. Otherwise, the patient "suffers for the lack of resources, for the lack of staff," he said.

The ICU department should have around 100 nurses, but Lori Ruggiero, an ICU nurse herself, estimated it is around 75% staffed. She recalled the number of night shift nurses would take up a sheet and a half a few years ago, but "now we don't even have that."

"A lot of people are being burnt out, they're quitting or going into other jobs, they're leaving the higher pay here to go to the lower pay just because they don't want to deal with being out of ratio," she said.

Between January and December 2022, 122 nurses left Desert Regional, according to a study compiled by nurses on a retention committee at the hospital. The ICU department had the highest number of departures with 19. Among the 54 former employees who responded to survey questions, 70% said lack of management support and 35% said staffing issues were major reasons why they changed jobs.

A statement on the demonstration from Desert Regional Medical Center administration read, in part, "We want to assure our nurses, and the entire community, that Desert Regional is dedicated to providing safe staffing, and we have had consistent success in recruiting and retaining our workforce.”

Despite the problems she faces, Ruggiero, who has been with the hospital for 19 years, is not leaving because she loves her coworkers and serving patients.

She hopes Thursday's event, which nurses called a "vigil," will help the community better understands the situation that nurses are facing locally and across the country. Patients and their families have gotten mad at nurses and have been "verbally and physically abusive" toward them, Ruggiero said, just because they're unaware of the situation.

Desert Healthcare District Director Carole Rogers, a retired nurse with decades of experience, also attended. Over the past few years, she's spoken with many health care professionals who have recounted tough moments with her.

"All you can do is feel for them, feel their anguish, feel their pain," Rogers said. "If you talk to them, you see it in their faces that they're really burned out."

One of her goals is to increase the number of nurses who are training in the Coachella Valley so they'll eventually stay to serve the area. One suggestion, she said, is for the Desert Healthcare District to fund more nursing professors.

Before she retired, she was a one-tenth nurse, or a backup nurse who would help cover other people's shifts when needed. She believes having more positions like that could help address staffing issues, too.

Thursday night's event was the latest action Desert Regional nurses have taken to bring awareness to what they call understaffing and high turnover. In November, health care workers voiced their concerns during the Desert Healthcare District board meeting, and last April, around 50 nurses participated in an informational picket outside the hospital.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.