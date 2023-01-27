Coachella Valley Firebirds outlast Iowa Wild, 3-2, in overtime to extend win streak to six

The Coachella Valley Firebirds seem to enjoy and thrive in the drama of games that extend beyond regulation.

Following Thursday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Iowa Wild, five of the Firebirds' last seven games have been decided in either overtime or in a shootout. Four of those games have resulted in wins.

On Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Tye Kartye netted the overtime winner to extend the Firebirds’ win streak to six and points streak to 14. Andrew Poturalski and Ville Petman also added goals in the win.

The Firebirds lost in a shootout Jan. 8 before winning in a shootout two days later. On Jan. 13 and again Jan. 21, they won in overtime.

Following a scoreless first period Thursday, Poturalski blew a slapshot past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre to give Coachella Valley (28-6-3-1) a 1-0 lead. Brogan Rafferty and Jesper Frödén added assists on Poturalski’s 11th goal of the season. The goal extended Poturalski’s point streak to seven games.

Fewer than five minutes later, Rafferty took a shot through traffic that was tipped by Petman to put the Firebirds ahead 2-0. It was Petman’s ninth goal of the season and was assisted by Kole Lind.

Nic Petan pulled Iowa within one with a tap-in at the back door at 14:10.

Iowa tied the game at the 12:18 mark of the third period when Adam Beckman shot the puck past Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord.

In overtime, Kartye handled the puck into the offensive zone with one defender back for Iowa and let a wrist shot fly. The puck sailed past McIntyre to win the game for Coachella Valley at 2:25. Frödén and Ryker Evans assisted on what was Kartye’s eighth goal of the season.

Daccord (17-4-1) recorded 20 saves on 22 shots for the Firebirds in the victory.

The win helps the Firebirds maintain the best record in the American Hockey League.

Firebirds player of the game

Tye Kartye: Kartye has to get the nod again for the second consecutive game. The game was Kartye’s third consecutive with a goal, and he has four points in those three games — all wins.

Kartye now has eight goals and 13 assists on the season.

Next game

Saturday: The Firebirds will rest Friday before wrapping up their road trip in Iowa on Saturday.

Coachella Valley will then be off until Feb. 3 when the Firebirds host the San Diego Gulls.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley Firebirds outlast Iowa Wild, 3-2, in overtime to extend win streak to six