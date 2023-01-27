Chairman Arrington's letter to U.S. House Budget Committee

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, was recently selected to serve as the Chairman of the House Budget Committee for the 118th Congress. Arrington wrote this letter to incoming members of the House Budget Committee, aiming to set a tone for the work ahead, and shared it with the Avalanche-Journal.

"Dear 118th Congress Budget Committee Member,

Congratulations on being selected to serve on the House Budget Committee for the 118th Congress!

It is with enthusiasm and a sense of urgency for our children’s future in the United States, that I am excited about serving alongside of you to rein-in spending, reduce the debt, and restore fiscal responsibility to our conference, Congress, and to our country.

Like many of our colleagues, I strongly believe the national debt is the most serious long-term threat to our national security and the greatest challenge of the 21st Century.

This moment is a sober reminder of why the financial health of our nation is so important. Following a pandemic where we needed to borrow trillions of dollars, and now in the midst of record inflation, record debt, soaring interest rates, and an increasingly dangerous geo-political environment, America must be strong; instead, we are vulnerable.

The inability to restrain our spending poses great risks to our national security. Since 1990, non-defense discretionary spending has grown four times faster than defense spending.

Additionally, spending for our military continues to fall relative to GDP, while other programs continue to grow and crowd out resources for our armed forces.

While the Democrats’ insatiable desire to grow the government and increase spending is, no doubt, the main driver of our deteriorating fiscal condition, Republicans must also take responsibility. We have waived budget caps, irresponsibly funded unauthorized programs, repeatedly circumvented regular order, failed to enforce budgetary constraints, used budget gimmicks as offsets, and avoided making necessary reforms to mandatory spending.

The next several years are critical in determining the fate of America’s fiscal future, including the current debt ceiling negotiations, the projected trust fund insolvencies, and a looming fiscal cliff at the end of 2025 with the expiration of important Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions.

Our Committee needs strong leaders with deep knowledge of the budget process, policies, and the economy; and, the political courage to make tough decisions and enforce budgetary discipline.

I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Committee, our leadership, and every member to pass responsibly budgets that rein-in spending, reduce deficits and debt-to-GDP, and restore fiscal responsibility. Failure is not an option in addressing the looming debt crisis and ensuring the next generation of Americans will enjoy the same freedoms and opportunities we did. Thank you for your trust in me, and I am honored beyond words to serve with you as the Chairman of the House Budget Committee."