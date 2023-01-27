Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) recommended for expanded EU approval by the CHMP to treat children as young as six months old with severe atopic dermatitis

Read full article on original website
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Agreement to Extend and Deepen Collaboration With KT&G
Agreement Provides Long-Term Exclusive Rights for PMI to Commercialize KT&G’s Innovative Smoke-Free Products Outside South Korea. PMI and KT&G Call on Regulators in Korea and Around the World to Leverage Better Alternatives to Cigarettes to Reduce Cigarette Use. Regulatory News:. Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces...
