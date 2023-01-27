Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Woonsocket Call
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
Woonsocket Call
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility
-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.(“EnCap”), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC (“Tumbleweed”) announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle’s core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Woonsocket Call
FXLV FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages F45 Training Holdings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FXLV
If you purchased F45 securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the F45 class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9602 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call
Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis
Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis. Approximately 60% of patients aged 12 years and older treated with Dupixent 300 mg weekly in the pivotal trial experienced histological disease remission; patients also significantly improved their ability to swallow compared to placebo.
Woonsocket Call
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
Woonsocket Call
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Agreement to Extend and Deepen Collaboration With KT&G
Agreement Provides Long-Term Exclusive Rights for PMI to Commercialize KT&G’s Innovative Smoke-Free Products Outside South Korea. PMI and KT&G Call on Regulators in Korea and Around the World to Leverage Better Alternatives to Cigarettes to Reduce Cigarette Use. Regulatory News:. Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces...
Woonsocket Call
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD
Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
Woonsocket Call
Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Woonsocket Call
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Woonsocket Call
The Canada-visa-online website is pleased to announce that it is now open online visa portal.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that it is now offering a streamlined and convenient online visa application process for Canadian citizens.With canada-visa-online, applying for a visa to Canada is now faster and easier than ever before. Our simple and user-friendly online application form makes it quick and easy to apply for a visa, and our team of experts are always on hand to answer any questions you may have.So if you're looking to apply for a Canadian visa, make sure you do it with canada-visa-online!
Woonsocket Call
Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023
Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, February 13, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Woonsocket Call
Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for EVs Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-State Battery Market Analysis Report by Battery Type, Cell Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue...
Woonsocket Call
SPRUCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spruce Power Holding Corp on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spruce Power Holding Corp. (NYSE: SPRU) f/k/a XL Fleet Corp. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Spruce on March 8, 2021 with a Class Period from September 2, 2020 to March 2, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Spruce have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online offers a simple and convenient way for people to apply for a Indian visa online.
The India-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for people to apply for a visa to India. The process is simple and straightforward, and the site provides all the necessary information and resources that applicants need in order to complete their application. Starting from 2023, Chile citizens can apply for...
Woonsocket Call
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges
With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Woonsocket Call
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 23, 2021, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022. The complaint alleges violations under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).
Comments / 0