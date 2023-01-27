J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan

Read full article on original website
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Verica Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner®
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. According to...
Nibav Lifts – Introducing the Top Reasons to Get a Home Lift or a Vacuum Lift in Malaysia
If you’re looking for a reliable home lifts or elevator company in Malaysia, look no further than Nibav Lifts. One product in their extensive catalog is the Nibav Air Vacuum Home Lift, a modular and lightweight elevator that can be set up in any house with no disruption. Their...
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD
Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award
Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View...
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges
With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Agreement to Extend and Deepen Collaboration With KT&G
Agreement Provides Long-Term Exclusive Rights for PMI to Commercialize KT&G’s Innovative Smoke-Free Products Outside South Korea. PMI and KT&G Call on Regulators in Korea and Around the World to Leverage Better Alternatives to Cigarettes to Reduce Cigarette Use. Regulatory News:. Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces...
2023 Japan Prize Laureates Announced
The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2023 Japan prize at 13:00 today, 30 January 2023 (JST). Prof. Masataka Nakazawa and Mr. Kazuo Hagimoto are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the fields of Electronics, Information, and Communication, and Prof. Gero Miesenböck and Prof. Karl Deisseroth are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the field of Life Science.
India-Visa-Online offers a simple and convenient way for people to apply for a Indian visa online.
The India-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for people to apply for a visa to India. The process is simple and straightforward, and the site provides all the necessary information and resources that applicants need in order to complete their application. Starting from 2023, Chile citizens can apply for...
The Canada-visa-online website is pleased to announce that it is now open online visa portal.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that it is now offering a streamlined and convenient online visa application process for Canadian citizens.With canada-visa-online, applying for a visa to Canada is now faster and easier than ever before. Our simple and user-friendly online application form makes it quick and easy to apply for a visa, and our team of experts are always on hand to answer any questions you may have.So if you're looking to apply for a Canadian visa, make sure you do it with canada-visa-online!
Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market Research Report 2023: Analysis of Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market: Analysis By Product (Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products), By Route of Administration (Injectable and Oral Medication), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021,...
LBank Exchange Will List MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MetaDoge (METADOGE) on January 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the METADOGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 30, 2023. MetaDoge Listing...
ALPHO Brokers Awarded Top 5 Online Brokers At Recent Dubai Forex Expo
Dubai, U.A.E. - January 27, 2023 - Alpho is continually investing in technology in order to provide clients with the fastest execution of their orders. Whether a private, professional, or institutional investor, Alpho offers clients high-security environment. Alpho values the customers’ trust and is committed to provide the utmost levels...
South Korea Metaverse Market Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts 2022-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "South Korea Metaverse Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The country research report on South Korea metaverse market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the South Korea market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights into...
