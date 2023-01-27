Can we all find not just some civility, but some basic human decency, please?. Background, before returning to that main point: Now that officials have released the videos and phone recordings related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, the establishment media is having a field day blasting some original right-wing media responses to the attack. Rightfully so. Numerous outposts on the right spread nasty conspiracy theories about the attack, and an astonishing number not only expressed no sympathy for Mr. Pelosi, but even suggested that he deserved it. (I deliberately choose not to dignify them by linking to them.)

