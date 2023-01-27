ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Washington Examiner

Unhinged: Stanford student facing backlash for reading a book

Today’s a day that ends in y, so, naturally, we’re facing yet another instance of campus insanity run amok. The latest example comes courtesy of Stanford University, where a student is in hot water for simply reading a controversial book. The book in question was Hitler’s autobiography, Mein...
STANFORD, CA
WATCH: Roseanne Barr makes comedy comeback with Cancel This! stand-up special

Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy after nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight. Barr’s Cancel This! stand-up comedy special, which was performed live at the Cullen Theatre in Houston, debuts Monday on Fox Nation. “Has anybody else been fired recently?” Barr asked before laughing during a teaser...
HOUSTON, TX
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Leftist excuses for fare evasion are destroying mass transit

After President Joe Biden signed a $7,500 credit for select electric vehicles into law, some left-wing critics asked why "Amtrak Joe" was expending his political capital on cars rather than rails. Whether it's Naderites concerned about the nation's unusually high traffic fatality rate or advocates of a pedestrian way of life, public transit fiends have become more and more vocal in questioning why Americans are so addicted to our deadly, isolating, and time-consuming cars.
After video of attack on Paul Pelosi, let’s regain some basic cultural courtesy

Can we all find not just some civility, but some basic human decency, please?. Background, before returning to that main point: Now that officials have released the videos and phone recordings related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, the establishment media is having a field day blasting some original right-wing media responses to the attack. Rightfully so. Numerous outposts on the right spread nasty conspiracy theories about the attack, and an astonishing number not only expressed no sympathy for Mr. Pelosi, but even suggested that he deserved it. (I deliberately choose not to dignify them by linking to them.)

