ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Bristol-Plymouth girls basketball stays positive despite loss to red-hot Diman

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQwfO_0kT0WNNe00

TAUNTON — Senior co-captain Avery Rounds said the Diman girls basketball team's success this season is how well they connect on the court.

League opponent Bristol-Plymouth got a taste of that on Thursday.

"I think we are more connected, especially since we don't wear a mask this year," Rounds said. "We can do a lot more in practice. It is a lot easier."

The Bengals won their seventh straight game and eighth of the last nine games as they defeated the Craftsmen on the road, 48-20, in a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large matchup at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

Cast your vote:Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22

"It feels good, and the girls earned it tonight," said Diman head coach Shane Doyle, whose team improved to 9-2 and undefeated in MAC Large. "They're working hard. We did what we needed to do early and got some people to rest on their legs."

Rounds netted a game-high 17 points for the Bengals in the win. Senior captain Elizabeth Kinnane had nine while senior captain Hannah Martin finished with eight.

For the Craftsmen, it has been an up-and-down season. The last time B-P played Diman on the road, it was a close affair. This time, the Bengals left no doubt about it after halftime.

Pitch Perfect:Here are the 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Soccer All-Scholastics

At this point of the season, they all get along and like each other," Craftsmen head coach Denise McGrath said. "They like each other as a team. They realize that they're not going anywhere this season and they're OK with that."

Despite being down near the end of the contest, B-P was smiling as they put together its best quarter of the game. Senior Ava Nash, who doesn't get much action, sank a deep two-pointer as the bench erupted. Senior Kaylee Baker also got loud cheers at the free-throw line.

"That's all that matters to me at this point of the season," said McGrath about the cheers.

Diman took control early, taking a 22-4 lead at the end of one quarter. Rounds scored seven points, and Kinnane added a pair of three-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

The defense held the Craftsmen to just a field goal in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 30-6 lead. Diman extended its lead to 41-10 in the third quarter before emptying the bench to start the fourth quarter. Cindy Bui knocked down a deep three-pointer during the run.

Evey Fernandes scored seven points in the win for the Bengals. Christele Derogene led B-P in scoring with a team-high six points. Baker finished with five points.

Diman hosts Greater New Bedford on Saturday while the Craftsmen host the Bears next Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com. Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Patriot Place | Shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year

The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Police React to Tyre Nichols Beating Death in Memphis

Police on the SouthCoast are responding to the beating death of a Memphis man, allegedly at the hands of police officers, following a traffic stop earlier this month. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – are facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy