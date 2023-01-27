Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Republican Anthony Merante announces bid for mayor of Yonkers
Anthony Merante is the first Republican to announce he's running for mayor of Yonkers in 2023.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
yonkerstimes.com
Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert Running to be First Female Mayor of New Rochelle
Pledges to Build a City that Truly Meets the Needs of Everyone. Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert (District 3) has announced her candidacy for New Rochelle Mayor. A Columbia Law School Administrator, Ramos-Herbert was first elected to the New Rochelle City Council in 2019. Ramos-Herbert wants to build on the work she...
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Council President Collins-Bellamy Urges Delay in Redistricting
On Jan. 27, Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, pictured above, said she opposes adopting the current proposed Yonkers redistricting map and will urge the City Council to refrain from seeking to vote on the proposed map at the January 31 Council meeting. We must allow the public an opportunity to observe and understand the redistricting process. The Council should hold at least one additional meeting where the public can view a revised map based on their interests and concerns.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police association condemns Memphis police officers murder of Tyre Nichols
YONKERS – The Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester County, representing all 4,000-plus sworn officers in the county, is “horrified” by the actions of the five Memphis police officers responsible for the murder of Tyre Nichols, said Det. Keith Olson, president of the Westchester organization. He said the...
talkofthesound.com
Kwamain Dixon Announces Candidacy for New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 29, 2023) — Kwamain Dixon has announced his candidacy to be the New Rochelle Democratic Party nominee for City Council District 3. Dixon, a resident of District 3 for going on five decades, is a well-known community advocate who describes himself as “boots on the ground” when it comes to dealing with issues that affect all District 3 residents.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Community Poppy Project
The Garden Club of New Milford is sponsoring the "Poppy Project"—a tribute to all those that have served in the armed forces. Our goal is to display 1000 poppies in front of the All-Veterans Memorial on New Milford Green, Memorial Day 2023 through the following week. We are asking...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Bathgate-Fordham residents push back against planned homeless shelter in their community
The Department of Homeless Services proposed for the new shelter to be built at 2248 Webster Ave., just steps away from an elementary school.
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from local sites
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs believes it’s time to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from a popular park, recreational center and NYCHA development in East Harlem. “Should our kids wake up every day and see Thomas Jefferson’s name?” Gibbs asked during an interview with PIX11 News. A founding father and author of the […]
New York YIMBY
Demolition Continues at 201-207 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 201-207 Seventh Avenue, the site of a nine-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the 85-foot-tall structure will span 30,859 square feet and yield 26 affordable co-op units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 1,828 square feet of retail space divided among three tenants. Star Companies is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 170 West 22nd Street and located at the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
The Point: NYCHA faces crisis as tenants fall behind on rent
Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. Can it be solved?The PointLisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. Watch the conversation here or in the player below. Your PointPeople who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. Exclamation PointIn an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
rew-online.com
East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy
The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
Boxing studio opens in Yonkers
One of the co-owners told News 12 the studio is operating as a nonprofit to help kids in the community stay out of gangs or negative situations or simply give them a positive activity to take part in.
norwoodnews.org
Building Applications Filed for 2798 Webb Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) to expand an existing, 2-story structure into a 4-story, residential building at 2798 Webb Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between West 195th Street and West 197th Street, the interior lot...
