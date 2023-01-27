ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Southern earns 70-66 win over Newman

By Max Preston
 3 days ago

Missouri Southern would get back into the win column Thursday night as they defeated Newman 70-66 at home.

Winston Dessesow led the team with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Christian Bundy and Avery Taggart both added 13.

The men now jump to 13-7 overall and 9-5 in the MIAA. They next face Central Oklahoma at home Saturday.

KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
