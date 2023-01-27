Missouri Southern earns 70-66 win over Newman

Missouri Southern would get back into the win column Thursday night as they defeated Newman 70-66 at home.

Winston Dessesow led the team with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Christian Bundy and Avery Taggart both added 13.

The men now jump to 13-7 overall and 9-5 in the MIAA. They next face Central Oklahoma at home Saturday.

