ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

HS scores 1/26: Poky girls clip Century in OT, Marsh Valley boys get win over AF

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jzf7S_0kT0VNPr00

GIRLS BASKETBALL Pocatello 43, Century 39

Kennasyn Garza scored 15 points for the Thunder in their regular-season finale.

Grace 67, Challis 16

Grizzlies improve to 15-4.

Madison 63, Highland 52

Rams drop to 5-15 overall.

Preston 34, Burley 28

Indians earn their second win of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALLMarsh Valley 53, American Falls 22

Eagles move to 12-4.

West Side 56, Ririe 46

Pirates are now 7-9 this season.

Bear Lake 59, Aberdeen 55

Bears improve to 14-2 overall.

Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 50

Panthers drop to 13-5.

Soda Springs 38, Malad 27

Cardinals move to 2-15 this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Blackfoot, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grace High School basketball team will have a game with Blackfoot High School on January 28, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bourne fouls out, ISU women can't complete comeback in 68-61 loss to Idaho

Callie Bourne wore a confused expression as she jogged off the court. She held up four fingers, looking around quizzically, wondering who had miscounted her fouls. The answer was nobody. As the game clock ticked close to five minutes to play, her Idaho State team five points away from erasing an 18-point deficit against rival Idaho, Bourne had just fouled out. In years past, Bourne’s disqualification wouldn’t have spelled doom for the Bengals, not in the seasons when they had more veterans than they knew...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91

Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local student mathletes to compete in Southeast Idaho math contest

POCATELLO — Middle school students from Southeast schools will compete in the Mathcounts Competition Series, the nation’s premier math Competition, on Feb. 11 at Idaho State University. The chapter competition has been organized by members of the Southeast Chapter of Idaho Society of Professional Engineers. A total of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Andros, John

Andros John Andros John Andros, age 69, passed peacefully on January 23rd. John was born in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived most of his life, along with his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho. John was a very charismatic human being with a magnetic personality. He quickly developed friendships with those he encountered throughout the years, many of them becoming lifelong friends. John seemed to know everyone in town, always stopping to have a conversation, and greeting everyone with a friendly smile. He always treated everyone with love and respect regardless of where they came from. John, at a very young age, found a passion and love for skiing. With his natural athletic ability and graceful approach, he quickly became a very talented and expert skier competing in many events throughout the years. He continued his love for skiing by working as a master ski tuner and boot fitter at Scott's Ski Shop, Barrie's Ski and Sport, and later at Pete Lane's in Sun Valley Idaho. He enjoyed providing expert advice to all the skiers he helped throughout the years. John's ultimate pleasure in life was living and skiing at his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho, often taking the slopes with many of his friends and skiing gracefully down the hill. John also worked as a grounds manager at the golf courses in Pocatello for many years, taking care of the fairways and greens, then always finding time to play a round of golf with his buddies. John will be truly missed by his family, so many friends, and the individuals that he touched over the years, EVERYONE LOVED HIM.... He is preceded in death by his father John Andros and mother Maria Adamakis. John is survived by his 2 sisters, Sophie (Dave) Huddleston, Anastasia (Earl) Swanson, 2 brothers, Sam Adamakis, and Pete (Chris) Adamakis, 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with details provided at a later date.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Camouflaged critters class for kids offered in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife uses color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive. This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
ksl.com

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn's life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he'd attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mesirow, Margaret Faye

Margaret Mesirow Faye Mesirow Margaret Faye Mesirow, age 82, passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at her beloved home in Portland, Ore., surrounded by her family. Margaret was born June 8, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to her loving parents Donald and Mary Strawn. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958 as one of four Valedictorians. She relocated to Portland, Ore., and attended Reed College graduating in 1962 with a double major in Russian and Russian Literature. She went on to receive her Masters of Arts in Teaching from Reed College in 1964. While attending Reed College she met David S. Mesirow, whom she married in June 1962 and would remain married for 52 years until his passing in 2014. From 1964-1968 and again from 1971-1972, Margaret taught Language Arts and Russian at Cleveland High School in Portland, Ore. After leaving Cleveland High School in 1972, Margaret began working for the Kobos Company eventually becoming its Human Resources Manager before her retirement in 1998. Her passion for education inspired her to volunteer at Beech Elementary School for 14 years after her retirement. Margaret had a sharp wit, possessed a keen intellect, was an excellent listener and had a strong moral compass. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to "West Coast" jazz, gardening whenever possible and kept meticulous records of everything. She was generous, thoughtful and was always armed with a cheerful smile and ready laugh. She held close her long standing relationships yet delighted in meeting new people. Margaret never forgot where she came from and lived her life in accordance with the strong values and sense of self she learned while growing up in Pocatello. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Catherine Mesirow; son, Nicholas Mesirow; daughter-in-law, Sharnel Mesirow; grandsons, Navin and Suren; along with her sister-in-law, Louise Mesirow. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances in Margaret's name to the Oregon Cultural Trust, KMHD (the Portland jazz station) or Planned Parenthood of Columbia/Willamette in keeping with her history of philanthropy. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot

POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy