Ogden, UT

Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points

MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
MOSCOW, ID
Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games

Earlier in this record-long winning streak, Steele Venters was carrying Eastern Washington to victories with clutch shots late. On Saturday, it was Angelo Allegri’s turn. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to help the Eagles men’s basketball team hold off the Weber State Wildcats 75-71 at Reese Court in Cheney.
CHENEY, WA
Washington State University will soon remove COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most students

Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID‑19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision to rescind the COVID‑19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.
PULLMAN, WA

