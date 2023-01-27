Read full article on original website
Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points
MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
Justin Powell, Andrej Jakimovski combine for 42 points, lift Washington State to win over Arizona State
PULLMAN – Justin Powell and Andrej Jakimovski sparked Washington State in the first half, and the two provided the game-clinching boost for the Cougars down the stretch. The two combined for 42 points on an 11-for-21 effort from 3-point range, lifting WSU to a 75-58 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
Washington State women hold off Arizona State from the free throw line, as Charlisse Leger-Walker returns to team
TEMPE, Ariz. – Charlisse Leger-Walker showed up when she was needed most. Washington State’s leading scorer, who missed a pair of games last week due to a family matter, made two free throws in the final seconds as the Cougars held off Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.
Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games
Earlier in this record-long winning streak, Steele Venters was carrying Eastern Washington to victories with clutch shots late. On Saturday, it was Angelo Allegri’s turn. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to help the Eagles men’s basketball team hold off the Weber State Wildcats 75-71 at Reese Court in Cheney.
New art exhibit opening at WSU Tri-Cities called Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field
RICHLAND, Wash. — A new multimedia art exhibit is expected to open WSU Tri-Cities called "Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field." The exhibit features photography, sound and video all located in the Consolidated Information Center on campus. WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting and opening reception for the exhibition from...
Washington State University will soon remove COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most students
Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID‑19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision to rescind the COVID‑19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.
