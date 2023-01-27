PULLMAN – Justin Powell and Andrej Jakimovski sparked Washington State in the first half, and the two provided the game-clinching boost for the Cougars down the stretch. The two combined for 42 points on an 11-for-21 effort from 3-point range, lifting WSU to a 75-58 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday evening at Beasley Coliseum.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO