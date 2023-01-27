ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Eastern Washington finds inside game, rolls past Idaho State 81-68 for 11th straight win

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games

Earlier in this record-long winning streak, Steele Venters was carrying Eastern Washington to victories with clutch shots late. On Saturday, it was Angelo Allegri’s turn. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to help the Eagles men’s basketball team hold off the Weber State Wildcats 75-71 at Reese Court in Cheney.
CHENEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points

MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11

The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Brynna Maxwell's third-quarter spark lifts Gonzaga women over Pepperdine

Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women proved it again Saturday afternoon: The best way to get out of a slump is to shoot your way out. Overcoming their worst first half of the season , Maxwell and the 17th-ranked Zags lit up Pepperdine in the second and rolled to a 67-49 West Coast Conference win at the Kennel, their 14th consecutive win.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former Eastern Washington QBs Bo Levi Mitchell, Vernon Adams Jr. find renewed enthusiasm in CFL

Bo Levi Mitchell versus Vernon Adams Jr. sounds so much more intriguing to Eastern Washington University football fans than Jake Maier versus Nathan Rourke. Fortunately for both Mitchell and Adams, the former EWU All-America quarterbacks appear to be entering the 2023 Canadian Football League season with new starting assignments after ending last year on the bench for their respective teams.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

Winter Outhouse races return to Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight

Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy