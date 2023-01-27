Eastern Washington finds inside game, rolls past Idaho State 81-68 for 11th straight win

Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women proved it again Saturday afternoon: The best way to get out of a slump is to shoot your way out. Overcoming their worst first half of the season , Maxwell and the 17th-ranked Zags lit up Pepperdine in the second and rolled to a 67-49 West Coast Conference win at the Kennel, their 14th consecutive win.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO