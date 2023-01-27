Eastern Washington finds inside game, rolls past Idaho State 81-68 for 11th straight win

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games
Earlier in this record-long winning streak, Steele Venters was carrying Eastern Washington to victories with clutch shots late. On Saturday, it was Angelo Allegri’s turn. The fifth-year senior scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to help the Eagles men’s basketball team hold off the Weber State Wildcats 75-71 at Reese Court in Cheney.
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points
MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State women hold off Arizona State from the free throw line, as Charlisse Leger-Walker returns to team
TEMPE, Ariz. – Charlisse Leger-Walker showed up when she was needed most. Washington State’s leading scorer, who missed a pair of games last week due to a family matter, made two free throws in the final seconds as the Cougars held off Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11
The retirement of Courtney Vandersloot’s No. 21 jersey on Feb. 11 will be worth the wait, Gonzaga University officials said Friday. After the event was announced on Jan. 5, the athletic department has planned to give it “all the pomp and circumstance” received by former GU men players, said Senior Associate Athletic Director Devon Thomas, who oversees athletic marketing and communications.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: A closer look at Julian Strawther’s 40-point eruption against Portland
PORTLAND – As Portland coach Shantay Legans’ post-game media session was winding down Saturday, a reporter from the school’s student newspaper asked if anyone, presumably with a Pilots player in mind, had stood out against Gonzaga. “The Strawther kid on the other team, yeah,” Legans said. “He...
nbcrightnow.com
Brynna Maxwell's third-quarter spark lifts Gonzaga women over Pepperdine
Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women proved it again Saturday afternoon: The best way to get out of a slump is to shoot your way out. Overcoming their worst first half of the season , Maxwell and the 17th-ranked Zags lit up Pepperdine in the second and rolled to a 67-49 West Coast Conference win at the Kennel, their 14th consecutive win.
nbcrightnow.com
Former Eastern Washington QBs Bo Levi Mitchell, Vernon Adams Jr. find renewed enthusiasm in CFL
Bo Levi Mitchell versus Vernon Adams Jr. sounds so much more intriguing to Eastern Washington University football fans than Jake Maier versus Nathan Rourke. Fortunately for both Mitchell and Adams, the former EWU All-America quarterbacks appear to be entering the 2023 Canadian Football League season with new starting assignments after ending last year on the bench for their respective teams.
nbcrightnow.com
No. 17 Gonzaga women getting everyone's best shot, host Pepperdine Saturday with streaks on the line
For the Gonzaga women, life at the top of the West Coast Conference means taking a few hits. Coach Lisa Fortier often talks about the proverbial target on the backs of her players, the extra effort that conference rivals put into knocking off the Zags. That’s no surprise, considering GU...
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
Winter Outhouse races return to Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — When you gotta go, sometimes you have to push. Pushing, gliding and an abundance of belly laughs are in store for those who visit Maine Street in Spirit Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as Spirit Lake Parks and Recreation hosts the Winterfest Outhouse Races, beginning at noon, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
WSU Fraternity Member Found Dead Miles From Idaho Quadruple Murder Site
A WSU fraternity member was recently found dead just miles away from the site of the quadruple murders near the University of Idaho campus.
Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit
BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
nbcrightnow.com
New art exhibit opening at WSU Tri-Cities called Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field
RICHLAND, Wash. — A new multimedia art exhibit is expected to open WSU Tri-Cities called "Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field." The exhibit features photography, sound and video all located in the Consolidated Information Center on campus. WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting and opening reception for the exhibition from...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
