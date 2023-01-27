Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Green Bay Southwest 79, Pulaski 61

PULASKI - The Trojans outscored the Red Raiders 48-37 in the second half to pull away for the win and improve to 7-5 in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Connor Pytleski scored 25 points to lead Green Bay Southwest. Miles Rauschenbach had 13 points while Zaire Russell and Chris Seals both had 10.

Derek Shaw led Pulaski with 19 points. Brady Wotruba and Ethan Schmidt added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Green Bay Southwest 31 48 - 79

Pulaski 24 37 - 61

Green Bay Southwest: Seals 10, Rauschenbach 13, Van Boxtel 3, Bohn 4, Danforth 8, Russell 10, Pytleski 25, Yang 6. 3-pt: Bohn, Pytleski 4, Rauschenbach 2, Seals. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 11.

Pulaski: Shaw 19, Schultz 7, Bra. Wotruba 12, Robaidek 8, Schmidt 10, Steinbrecher 2, Holewinski 3. 3-pt: Shaw 4, Schultz, Bra. Wotruba 2, Schmidt 2, Holewinski. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 22.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran 81, Bowler 40

GREEN BAY - Elijah Meerstein scored 15 points and now sits at 1,001 for his career as the Blazers crushed Bowler.

Tristian Lynch led NEW Lutheran with 21 points, while Jack Henschel added 13 and Sam Hillmann 11 en route to the nonconference win.

Beau Brunner led Bowler with 13 points.

Bowler 22 18 - 40

NEW Lutheran 48 33 - 81

Bowler: Schultz 4, Malone 7, Kietlinski 8, Brunner 13, Thiex 8. 3-pt: Malone, Brunner. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 18.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Henschel 13, Servais 2, Wendland 5, Perez-Zavaleta 2, Lange 3, Misovec 1, Meerstein 15, Steffel 6, Nelson 2, Lynch 21, Hillmann 11. 3-pt: Henschel 3, Lange, Meerstein 2, Lynch, Hillmann. FT: 13-23. Fouls: 4.

Algoma 53, Sturgeon Bay 45

ALGOMA - Kaden Vardon scored 24 points and made 7-of-9 free throws in the second half to lead the Wolves to the win over the Clippers.

Parker Lischka added 11 points for Algoma.

Isaak Aune scored 15 points to lead Sturgeon Bay. Garett Uhlberg added 13.

Sturgeon Bay 20 25 - 45

Algoma 28 25 - 53

Sturgeon Bay: Uhlberg 13, Aune 15, Richard 3, Hubbard 4, Starr 5, Evers 5. 3-pt: Uhlberg 2, Aune 3, Richard. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 14.

Algoma: Romdenne 3, Robertson 4, Vardon 24, Lischka 11, Vandervest 8, Kirchman 3. 3-pt: Romdenne, Vardon 4, P. Lischka 3, Vandervest 2. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 7.

Oneida Nation 75, Hannahville Indian, Mich. 18

WILSON, Mich. - Ethan Danforth led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points as the Thunderhawks built a big lead early and never looked back.

Ernest Stevens IV added 12 points and Marqus Thayer had 10 as Oneida Nation led 18-5 after one quarter and 40-11 at intermission. The lead grew to 62-15 after three.

Jayden Sagataw led Hannahville Indian with 13 points.

Oneida Nation 18 22 22 13 - 75

Hannahville Indian 5 6 4 3 - 18

Oneida Nation: Thayer 10, Et. Danforth 13, Van Boxtel 7, Ev. Danforth 8, Summers 6, D. Danforth 4, Rodriguez 4, T. Webster 3, K. Webster 6, V. Stevens 2, E. Stevens 12. 3-pt: Van Boxtel, T. Webster. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 15.

Hannahville Indian: Wabinimkee 2, S. Beaver 3, Sagataw 13. 3-pt: S. Beaver. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 7.

Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 40

KEWAUNEE - The Storm led by eight points in the first half and then pulled away in the second half for the big win.

Thomas Stangel led Kewaunee with 17 points.

Gibraltar was led by Jake Schar with 19 points.

Gibraltar 25 15 - 40

Kewaunee 33 30 - 63

Gibraltar: Sitte 4, Burgess 5, Schar 19, Duffy 2, Merkel 2, Valdivia 2, Mize 2, Friedenfels 4. 3-pt: Schar 4, Burgess. FT: 3-4. Fouls: 12.

Kewaunee: Kohnle 10, Stangel 17, Cullen 9, Pribek 11, Lamack 8, Ihlenfeldt 8. 3-pt: Cullen 3, Stangel 3, Kohnle 2, Pribek. FT: 2-9. Fouls: 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West De Pere 57, Xavier 46

APPLETON - The Phantoms limited the Hawks to 13 points in the second half as West De Pere rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to post the Bay Conference win.

Ella Francois paced the Phantoms with 20 points, while Madisyn Berggren added 18 and Faith Walder 17.

Xavier was led by Carsyn Stempa with 14 points, while Molly Martine had 10.

The win moves West De Pere to 15-4 overall, while the Hawks fell to 7-11.

West De Pere 27 30 - 57

Xavier 33 13 - 46

West De Pere: Walder 17, Berggren 18, Francois 20, Karchinski 2. 3-pt: Berggren 3, Francois. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 12.

Xavier: Hafner 4, Standish 8, Krull 8, Martine 10, Wanty 2, Stempa 14. 3-pt: Standish 2, Krull 2, Martine, Stempa 2. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 13.

New London 69, Green Bay East 18

GREEN BAY - Lizzie Steingraber scored a game-high 26 points and the Bulldogs cruised past the Red Devils in Bay Conference action.

Shelby Glodowski added 13 points as nine New London players scored.

Jamaya Mariner paced Green Bay East with seven points.

New London: Handschke 2, Stroesenreuther 5, Allen 2, K. Mix 3, Glodowski 13, Steingraber 25, J. Mix 8, Reybrock 3, Dalhoe 8.

Green Bay East: Mariner 7, Griner 3, Payant 3, Gaytan 2, Hohn 3.

Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 38

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers got 13 points from Jordan Vickman and 11 each from Mallory Colwell and Elaina Verbeten in the win over the Spartans.

Sami Treml scored 10 points to lead Luxemburg-Casco

Luxemburg-Casco 17 21 - 38

Wrightstown 28 36 - 64

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 7, Bray 4, Mrotek 3, Treml 10, Wech 3, Deprez 3, Hanmann 6, Giese 2. 3-pt: Cherovsky, Wech. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 19.

Wrightstown: Verbeten 11, Durocher 2, Vickman 13, Windey 6, Colwell 11, Breeden 2, Uitenbroek 2, Bousley 7, Fabry 3, Peters 7. 3-pt: Windey, Colwell, Peters, Bousley. FT: 10-23. Fouls: 12.

Oneida Nation 54, Crivitz 47

CRIVITZ - Jaylyn Caldwell poured in 22 points and Mariah Cloud added 15 as Oneida Nation rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to post the Marinette & Oconto Conference victory.

Crivitz was led in scoring by Lucy Gruszynski and Tayah Werner with 14 points apiece, while Megan Pusick added 10.

Oneida Nation 26 28 - 54

Crivitz 28 19 - 47

Oneida Nation: T. King 4, M. King 3, Cloud 15, Caldwell 22, K. House 2, A. House 8. 3-pt: T. King, M. King, Cloud, Caldwell 3, House. FT: 9-20. Fouls: 19.

Crivitz: Gruszynski 14, Watson 4, Tracy 2, Werner 14, K. Pusick 3, M. Pusick 10. 3-pt: Gruszynski. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 17.

Niagara 60, St. Thomas Aquinas 16

NIAGARA - Josie Rock scored 17 points and Morgan Borchardt added 10 as the Badgers stormed out to a 36-6 halftime advantage and never let up.

Kate Peters led St. Thomas with 10 points.

St. Thomas Aquinas 6 10 - 16

Niagara 36 24 - 60

St. Thomas Aquinas: K. Peters 10, Rennie 2, Anderson 2, E. Peters 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 0-0. Fouls: 4.

Niagara: Lukowitz 3, Sanicki 5, Rock 17, Borchardt 10, Maki 8, Kleikamp 1, Oratch 4, Tripp 5, Brasure 7. 3-pt: Lukowicz, Rock 3, Maki 2, Tripp. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 1.

Coleman 55, Wausaukee 38

WAUSAUKEE - The Cougars limited the Rangers to 11 points in the first half while building a 17-point lead en route to the win.

Cameron Zeitler led Coleman with 13 points.

Wausaukee was led by Rachel Schlies with 13 points.

Coleman 28 27 - 55

Wausaukee 11 27 - 38

Visitors: Kostreva 3, Woulf 7, Hanrahan 1, Hoda 3, Bintz 9, Zeitler 13, Hinter 6, Liptak 2, King 5, Jensen 6. 3-pt: Woulf, Zeitler 2, Hinter 2. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 18.

Wausaukee: M. Schaal 7, Schlies 13, L. Schaal 8, J. Luccarini 6, S. Luccarini 4. 3-pt: L. Schaal, J. Luccarini 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 17.

BOYS HOCKEY

Notre Dame 7, St. Mary’s Springs 2

FOND DU LAC - The Tritons snapped a 2-2 score in the second period with three unanswered goals in the win over the Ledgers.

Brenden Gruber had two goals for Notre Dame. James Flanigan, Mason Peapenburg, Michael McIntee, Drew Schock and Keegan McCarron each had one goal. Schock, Hunter Bill and Sam Kappell each had two assists.

St. Mary’s Springs’ goals were scored by Talan Blanck and Connor Schramm. Isaac Sabel and Austin Westergaard had assists for the Ledgers.

Anton Widas had 16 saves for Notre Dame. Memphis Young had 18 saves for Springs.

WRESTLING

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Coleman 21

106: Jake Jandrin LC dec. Parker Owens 16-3. 113: Conner Markiewicz C dec. Michael Bostwick 11-4. 120: Reese Barbiaux LC dec. John Nowak 6-5. 126: Isaac Jerabek LC dec. Chase Gruber 5-4. 132: Blakelee Bastien LC dec. Raymond Lemieux 6-2. 138: Easton Worachek LC pinned Tommy Rohde 1:22. 145: Caleb Delebreau LC dec. Brady Gross 6-3. 152: Max Ronsman LC pinned Cameron Kimmell 1:43. 160: Ryan Routhieaux LC dec. William Bieber 3-1. 170: Micah Kuchta C pinned Sam Schutz :23. 182: Trace Schoenebeck LC pinned Peter Kuchta 5:04. 195: Ezra Waege LC dec. West Bieber 6-3. 220: Devin Otto C pinned Caleb Salentine 5:36. 285: Kain Otto C pinned Aden Weber 1:09.

Seymour 39, Menasha 24

106: Jacob Natzke M dec. Ava Peters 5-2. 113: Brianna Derouin M won by forfeit. 120: Connor Steffens S dec Clayton Quick 10-5. 126: Conner Patz S pinned Lillie Banks 5:15. 132: Noah Gorecki S pinned Lance Lor 1:01. 138: Henry Gugala-Reinders M won by disqualification over Jacob Homp. 145: Ryan Tomazevic S pinned Beau Thompson 2:56. 152: Corbin Krueger S pinned Derrick Karman 1:30. 160: Cadyn Street M dec. Mason Bunnell 8-7. 170: Wyatt Bunnell S dec. Nathan Lenz-Messman 5-3. 182: Bryce Besaw S dec Christian Zavala 5-2. 195: Cael Leisgang S dec. Richard Waldburger 3-1. 220: Lucas Leisgang S dec. Ricardo Martinez 8-2. 285: Cason Quick M pinned Brock Socha :55.

West De Pere 42, Xavier 36

145: Bryce Vanderlogt WDP dec. John Faulkner 4-1. 152: Zac Wotruba WDP pinned Quinton Lumsden 5:04. 160: Jason Lehman WDP won by forfeit. 170: Thomas Mudd WDP won by forfeit. 182: Lucas Bertello X won by forfeit. 195: Will Katz X pinned Jaxson Vanderlogt 1:02. 220: Dane Katz X pinned Ayden Christensen 1:48. 285: Eddie Heuring X won by forfeit. 106: Bethany Kroll X pinned Kaelie Mabie-Wangerin 1:50. 113: Lucius Janquart WDP won by forfeit. 120: Ethan Agnew WDP won by forfeit. 126: Daniel Beaupre WDP dec. Beau Andree 9-3. 132: Bella Bolek WDP won by forfeit. 138: Julian Vajda X pinned Ethan Shaffer 1:55.

Bay Port 39, Pulaski 22

132: Owen Noel BP dec. Colin Pratt 10-3. 138: Nicholas Schomaker BP dec. Cole Gorecki 13-3. 145: Mason Taylor P dec. Trevor Finger 3-1. 152: Colton Zipp BP dec. Griffin Vanlannen 8-6. 160: Jacob Ward BP won by forfeit. 170: Tristan Taylor P dec. Carter Kallies 18-9. 182: Ayden Bruckner BP dec. Chase Woosencraft 5-1. 195: Trenton Gibbons P pinned Jacques Knight :21. 220: Alex Warden BP pinned Lukas Ruechel 1:01. 285: Vaughn Campbell BP pinned Eric Sperduto 3:13. 106: Landen Heim BP dec. Jake Fredrickson 12-3. 113: Owen Wathke BP dec. Broc Ambrosius 11-0. 120: Ethan Eggert P pinned Alois Schlumpf 3:41. 126: Conner Nooyen P dec. Peyton Garcia 7-0.

Green Bay Preble 78, Sheboygan South 6

106: Jackie Zuniga GBP pinned Ariya Yang 3:06. 113: Ben Rowell GBP pinned Kayla Yang :24. 120: Aidan Deal GBP pinned Copitsy Maurin 1:40. 126: Mason Vandenbush GBP won by forfeit. 132: Joe Duwell SS pinned Alex Yang 2:53. 138: Alejandro Quintero GBP won by forfeit. 145: Bane Plzak GBP won by forfeit. 152: Juan Garcia GBP won by forfeit. 160: Blake Holly GBP won by forfeit. 170: RJ Schoenholz GBP pinned John Vue 1:14. 182: Calvin Veriha GBP pinned Jaxson Hernandez 5:54. 196: David Torres GBP won by forfeit. 220: Eli Bartels GBP pinned Daniel Fenske 3:31. 285: Caleb Katers GBP won by forfeit.

Ashwaubenon 53, Manitowoc 24

152: Easton Becker M dec. Nathan Barlament 7-0. 160: Isaac Pionek M won by forfeit. 170: Matthew Griepentrog A won by forfeit. 182: Jacob McVane A won by forfeit. 195: Trent Velicer A won by forfeit. 220: Andrew Krull A pinned Skyler Smith 2:44. 285: Troy Dietzler A won by forfeit. 106: Pedro Estrada M dec. Logan Bowers 9-5. 113: Emjay Neumann M pinned Landon Cure 1:09. 120: Carter Bona A pinned Aythan Thrasher 3:51. 126: Parker Malvitz A pinned Jackson Bongle 3:51. 132: Oscar Estrada M pinned Owen Bowers 1:11. 138: Jonah Leisgang A tech. fall over Matt Yang 16-0. 145: Kolby Hockers A pinned Bram Neumann 4:45.

Shawano 75, Green Bay United 6

106: Dane Hodkiewicz S pinned Tai VanRemortel 2:41. 113: Dylan Gartner S dec. Jose Santiago-Smith 7-3. 120: Onna Herman S won by forfeit. 126: Alex Montour S won by forfeit. 132: Kody Popelka S won by forfeit. 138: Drake Herm S pinned Emmett Meierbachtol 1:07. 145: Dylan Hodkiewicz S pinned Sam Smith 4:27. 152: Carsen Herm S pinned Kaden Diemer 2:24. 160: Drew Chelberg S pinned Pierce DeMars 5:31. 170: Caden Young S won by forfeit. 182: Conner Chelberg S pinned Deziree Mixon 1:45. 195: Mason Theis S pinned Elijah Beard 1:32. 220: Curtis Downey GB pinned Wahkeenyah Waukau 2:38. 285: Brady Jones S pinned Aarion Moore 5:46.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area