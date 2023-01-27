LOCAL ROUNDUP: BSU women sparked by second-half rally

The Boise State women’s basketball team used a second-half rally to top visiting Air Force 60-55 in a Mountain West game at ExtraMile Arena on Thursday.

The Broncos (9-12 overall, 4-4 MW) outscored Air Force (10-11, 5-4) 37-27 in the second half.

Elodie Lalotte led Boise State with 12 points and four rebounds. Trista Hull had seven rebounds and Mya Hansen had six assists.

The Broncos overcame 18 first-half turnovers.

NIGHTHAWKS FALL AT HOME: Montana State Billings topped Northwest Nazarene 63-53 in a GNAC game.

Clare Eubanks led NNU (8-10, 4-6) with a double double, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NIGHTHAWKS FALL: Visiting and league-leading Montana State Billings tripped up Northwest Nazarene 60-58 in a GNAC game.

Yaru Harvey led NNU (7-11, 4-6) with 14 points.

MSU-Billings improved to 15-5, 9-1.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TIMBERLINE 70, BORAH 24: The Wolves started fast, outscoring the Lions 32-5 in the first quarter of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Five players finished in double-figure scoring for the Wolves. Lauren McCall led with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Grace Mertes had 12 points, Piper Davis and Kailey Huegerich had 11 apiece and Emma Heninger had 10.

Timberline finished regular-season play at 17-4 overall, 9-3 in the SIC.

MELBA 51, AMBROSE 26: The Mustangs overwhelmed the Archers in a Western Idaho Conference game.

Kendall Clark led No. 1-ranked Melba (21-10, 10-0) with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, Hallie Arnold had 11 points and three rebounds and Keylee Wilson added nine points and six rebounds.

Ellie Thome led Ambrose (13-7, 6-3) with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BISHOP KELLY 51, VALLIVUE 49: The Knights edged the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Mason Suboh-Meuret led Bishop Kelly (7-9, 5-2) with 16 points.

Jace Martinez led Vallivue (7-10, 3-5) with 14 points.

SKYVIEW 51, RIDGEVUE 45: The Hawks (13-4, 7-1) held off the Warhawks (3-13, 3-5) in a 4A SIC game.

FRUITLAND 86, PARMA 50: The Grizzlies ran away from the Panthers in a Snake River Valley game.

Eddie Rodriguez led Fruitland (9-8, 4-2) with 17 points and Tyler Capps had 16.

Seth Johnson led Parma (8-8, 1-4) with 23 points.

LIBERTY CHARTER 49, WILDER 20: The Patriots opened a 34-11 lead in the first of the Western Idaho Conference game.

Luke Starner led the Patriots with 20 points and seven rebounds.