Alanson, MI

Peters, Midyett lead Alanson girls to win at Wolverine

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

WOLVERINE – A double-digit scoring night from Allison Peters and a double-double performance from Christina Midyett helped lift the Alanson girls basketball team to a 37-28 victory at Wolverine on Thursday.

Peters finished with 17 points and five rebounds and Midyett tallied 10 points and 17 boards for the Vikings (5-7, 3-5 Northern Lakes Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

“The girls came off a tough four-game stretch ready to play tonight and started the game strong and played that way the whole game,” said Alanson coach Nikki Leech. “I am so proud of what they have accomplished so far this season and can't wait to see what else they can do.”

Also for Alanson, Hazel Bowman tallied four points and 10 rebounds, Gretchyn Bowman added four points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and Danica Sumner chipped in with two points and 10 boards.

Alanson travels to face Kinross Maplewood Baptist Academy in a conference game on Thursday, Feb. 2.

