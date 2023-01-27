ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EST

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. It might be stressful leading up to his hosting duties, but Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through. Noah will host Sunday's show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy