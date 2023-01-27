Read full article on original website
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EST
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. It might be stressful leading up to his hosting duties, but Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through. Noah will host Sunday's show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
