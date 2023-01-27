MURRAY – Two Owensboro residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop last Thursday by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 26 by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins for a traffic violation at U.S. 641 North and Ingram Lane. Through the course of his investigation, two passengers were found to possess possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both passengers were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, and the driver was released with a warning for the violation.

