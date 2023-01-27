Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
KLC presents Liability Grant to City of Hazel
HAZEL - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Hazel with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man, Paducah woman arrested on various warrants
A traffic stop in Calloway County ended with the arrest of a wanted Benton man and wanted Paducah woman on Friday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted the traffic stop on Roosevelt Road when they discovered the driver 49-year-old Kevin Busby had an active arrest warrant. Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with burglary, assault
MURRAY – A Murray man faces burglary and assault charges after a Friday arrest by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, William Feckley, 26, of Murray, was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued after an incident that allegedly occurred Monday, Jan. 23, at a residence on KY 121 North. CCSO said Feckley is believed to have forced his way into a residence of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second individual.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Murray Ledger & Times
CCSO: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
MURRAY – Two Owensboro residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop last Thursday by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 26 by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins for a traffic violation at U.S. 641 North and Ingram Lane. Through the course of his investigation, two passengers were found to possess possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both passengers were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, and the driver was released with a warning for the violation.
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak man hailed as hero for Las Vegas actions
A local barber is being hailed a hero for his actions while visiting family in Las Vegas over the weekend. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office shared a video on Saturday showing the moment McCracken County barber Justin Mouser jumped into action to aide a Las Vegas police officer during a car accident on Friday.
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH board hears quality improvement highlights
MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with drug trafficking
MURRAY – A Murray man is facing charges for drug trafficking and other offenses after more than a pound of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said. According to CCSO, Gabreil Guteirrez, 38, of Murray was arrested Jan. 26 after a lengthy...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD reports another ‘threatening statement’
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Thursday evening the district had once again investigated a threatening statement, this time at Murray Middle School. “The Murray Independent School District is committed to the safety and education of all of our students,” Samons said. “We also want...
whopam.com
Two arrested for fatal shooting in Clarksville
Clarksville police have arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Dodge’s Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Jarlen Corbin of Clarksville, who was shot shortly before 5 a.m. and taken to Tennova Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
kbsi23.com
5 year anniversary of shooting at Marshall County High School highlights new security measures
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – It has been five years since January 23, 2018. That winter day is a day no student, staff or faculty member who were at Marshall County High School will ever forget. When students were gathering in the common area of Marshall County High School, before...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff's office arrests two on drug charges early Sunday
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paducah man and a Hopkinsville woman at 3:30 Sunday morning on Wayne Sullivan Drive. The deputies charged them with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa C. Barton of Hopkinsville was the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet car...
