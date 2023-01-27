New Mexico State women cruise past Abilene Christian, 69-61

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Behind a career-high 28 points from Soufia Inoussa, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team took down Abilene Christian 69-61 on Thursday night.

The Aggies led by as many as 21 points in the game, which first-year head coach Jody Adams-Birch called their best of the season.

With the win, NMSU improved to 11-10, 6-3 in WAC play and now has a week off before traveling to face Cal Baptist next Thursday.

After that, the Aggies will return home to host Grand Canyon on Feb. 4.

