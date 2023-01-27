ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State women cruise past Abilene Christian, 69-61

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuDsU_0kT0UZnY00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Behind a career-high 28 points from Soufia Inoussa, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team took down Abilene Christian 69-61 on Thursday night.

The Aggies led by as many as 21 points in the game, which first-year head coach Jody Adams-Birch called their best of the season.

With the win, NMSU improved to 11-10, 6-3 in WAC play and now has a week off before traveling to face Cal Baptist next Thursday.

After that, the Aggies will return home to host Grand Canyon on Feb. 4.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

New Mexico State falls to Utah Valley 77-72, now 0-9 in WAC play

OREM, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s nightmare start to WAC play continued on Saturday afternoon in a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. With the defeat, NMSU fell to 7-14, 0-9 in the WAC midway through the conference slate. Utah Valley improved to 17-6, 8-2 in the WAC with the victory. 0-9 matches the worst […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP women rally but fall short in 74-71 home loss to North Texas

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball stormed back from a 15-point deficit before falling 74-71 to North Texas on Saturday in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (13-6, 6-4 C-USA) played in front of a crowd of 1,286 fans for their 915 Game, the largest of the season in the Don. The turnout was the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Scoring droughts and turnovers doom UTEP men to 52-42 loss to North Texas

DENTON, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team dominated the glass (37-23) and got double-digit scoring efforts from Shamar Givance (12 points) and Ze’Rik Onyema (11 points) but came up short, 52-42, at second-place North Texas Saturday at the Super Pit. The Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 C-USA) led the Miners (11-10, 4-6 C-USA) by just […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Community College gets ready for 2023 baseball season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is less than a week away from the start of baseball season. This year’s season begins on the road against South Mountain Community College in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 3. The Tejanos’ first homestand will be against Luna Community College Feb. 10-11. The Tejanos are members […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men looking for first win at North Texas since 2018

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) will open a three-game road swing by playing at second-place North Texas (17-5, 8-3 C-USA) at 4 p.m. MT Saturday. It’s the first of two match-ups on the year between the Texas foes, with the Mean Green making the visit to El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State baseball begins preparations for 2023 season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After an unforeseen 2022 season, where New Mexico State, a team that finished the regular season 20-32, won the WAC Baseball Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies returned to Presley Askew Field to gear up for the upcoming 2023 campaign on Friday. “This is always a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NMSU animation program jumps in rankings to 19th

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The animation program at New Mexico State University continues to gain respect across the nation and is now a top-20 program in the country, according to the annual rankings provided by Animation Career Review. More than 200 programs were evaluated for the 2023 rankings, which saw NMSU jump three spots […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former UTEP lineman Derron Gatewood takes coaching job at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly. The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach […]
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 4, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week four of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlights the action from Friday night. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. First Thoughts […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

Ricardo Pepi scores again for FC Groningen in 3-2 loss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the seventh time during the 2022-23 season, Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net for FC Groningen. Trailing FC Volendam 2-1 in the 73rd minute, Pepi got on the end of a great build-up and rocketed home the equalizer with his right foot. However, FC Groningen would give […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 4, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with over 20 games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 50 F Socorro 36 F Eastlake 34 F Eastwood 66 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Montwood 58 F Americas 38 F Pebble Hills […]
EL PASO, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces

Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Media Fest returns with more local films than ever

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With nearly 70 films showing at this year’s El Paso Media Festival, the audience will get to enjoy the works of local filmmakers and the company of some of them, including the headliner from a cult classic. Chris Hanna and Daniel Valdez have been gathering a variety of shorts, features […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy