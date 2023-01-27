Read full article on original website
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Baseball Media Day: Coach Bianco, players look ahead to 2023 season as first day of practice begins
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss baseball held its 2023 Media Day Friday afternoon as head coach Mike Bianco and select players visited with beat writers about the first official day of practice and the upcoming season. While one might think it would be hard to turn the page on...
WLBT
MRA superstar, future Ole Miss Rebel edges closer to Mississippi high school scoring record
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s been a long process, and to hear ‘my final year and senior year’ is definitely an exciting moment for me.”. “Exciting” is a great way to describe senior Josh Hubbard’s basketball journey at Madison Ridgeland Academy. Hubbard is currently averaging just over 20 points a game and making history while he’s at it.
Commercial Dispatch
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
therebelwalk.com
Heart of a Rebel: Bus driver extraordinaire Raymond Carter and his love for Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Raymond Carter, the beloved bus driver for the Ole Miss baseball team, has a rich and storied history as a Rebel that goes far beyond driving the national champions. The Rebel Walk recently had the honor of speaking with Carter to learn more about him and his love for Ole Miss.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss makes the cut for 4-star ATH Kamron Mikell
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels continue to make a strong impression on the nation’s top recruits as the athletes begin to narrow down their list of schools. One of those is Class of 2024 4-star ATH Kamron Mikell. The rising senior...
Mississippi high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/27/23
Get the latest Mississippi girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Daily Mississippian
Who’s coming to Oxford this spring
Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings. The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
wtva.com
Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
