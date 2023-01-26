ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Essence

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author

Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
ALABAMA STATE
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Edy Zoo

Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communities

BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Urban renewal has been a common practice in many cities for decades, and Birmingham is no exception. The goal of urban renewal is to revitalize and modernize decaying urban areas. However, the reality is often different. Urban renewal often leads to gentrification, the process of renovating and modernizing a neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of low-income residents and the loss of cultural and community identity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley mourns the death of his oldest son Brandon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Comedian, radio host and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced Sunday that his son Brandon Smiley had died. On social media, a visibly shaken Smiley posted a video saying he was headed to the airport to go to Birmingham. He asked for prayers for the family. "I...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. "I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve. Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

