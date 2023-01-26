Read full article on original website
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Central Alabama school districts work to overcome pandemic learning loss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly three years since COVID-19 forced schools in Central Alabama to shutdown for weeks, if not longer. Teachers and students were left scrambling to adapt to teaching and learning from home. At the same time, creating a learning loss still being felt now. "Well...
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communities
BIRMINGHAM, AL. - Urban renewal has been a common practice in many cities for decades, and Birmingham is no exception. The goal of urban renewal is to revitalize and modernize decaying urban areas. However, the reality is often different. Urban renewal often leads to gentrification, the process of renovating and modernizing a neighborhood, resulting in the displacement of low-income residents and the loss of cultural and community identity.
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
Birmingham, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. The Hayden High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve. Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure...
Cause of death for Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon, not known; foul play not suspected
No foul play is suspected in the weekend death of comedian Rickey Smiley’s son. Brandon Jamaad Smiley, 32, was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The discovery was made by a friend at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 31st Ave. North.
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Decomposing human remains found in drainage ditch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after decomposing human remains were found in a drainage ditch in Birmingham Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found in a drainage ditch in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at approximately 11:26 a.m. Police were notified and the remains […]
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
