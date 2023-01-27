Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Wheelchair rugby offers ‘freedom’ to athletes with disabilities who just want to compete
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, adult Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation hosted the 14th annual Southern Slam Wheelchair Rugby Tournament at the University of North Florida. The ASR program is designed for athletes of all ages with disabilities and illnesses. Some said the program has saved their life. Don...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Celebrate with us: Win Jax Image Awards tickets
It’s your chance to rub shoulders with some of the most outstanding members of our local African American communities and even some of the News4JAX team. We are honoring great achievements on Friday, Feb. 3 at the fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards. Five News4JAX Insiders can win a pair of tickets to join in the celebration for FREE.
News4Jax.com
Downtown church serves nearly 300 people in need at ‘Body and Soul’ giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bethel Baptist Church hosted the first “Body and Soul” event of the year Sunday afternoon. The event that served nearly 300 people in need in Jacksonville is an initiative to help ensure that people have access to what they need. Members of the...
News4Jax.com
JFRD breaks ground on Station 64 on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department broke ground on a new fire station on the Northside on Monday morning. Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Terrence Freeman, representatives from city council, and Chief Keith Powers attended the ceremony. Station 64 is one of several either in the...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
News4Jax.com
City approves demolition of Morocco Shrine Center on St. Johns Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morocco Shrine Center located along St. Johns Bluff Road has been approved for demolition, and is being prepared for redevelopment, according to the Daily Record. The Klotz Group of Companies intends to develop apartments, a hotel, commercial and retail space on the property. The city...
News4Jax.com
Vote 2023: News4JAX hosts mayoral debate at Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a matter of weeks, you will have a chance to hear from the candidates for mayor as they take the stage for our News4JAX mayoral debate. All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor will join Kent Justice for one hour to answer questions that are important to local voters.
News4Jax.com
Cool afternoon with changes for Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – After a cool start, sunshine will warm the area heading into the afternoon. It will still be a somewhat cool day, with highs in the low 60s. Warmer air begins to work into the region starting tonight. Expect increasing clouds and lows in the mid 40s.
News4Jax.com
2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
News4Jax.com
DCPS students have a say in the district’s direction, thanks to newly resurrected group
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elijah Melendez-Eyster is a senior at Mandarin High School and part of the Jacksonville Association of Governing Students, or “JAGS,” a recently-rebooted initiative by Duval County Public Schools, aimed at providing students with a direct conduit to the highest offices in the district. “I...
News4Jax.com
Local residents hope new bill will help decrease anti-semitic flyers distributed across Mandarin, Orange Park neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents in the Mandarin community who found flyers containing anti-Semitic speech on their lawns are wishing that there was current legislation in place to stop the recent string of events. A recently filed bill in Florida aims to make certain anti-Semitic acts a hate crime, which...
News4Jax.com
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
News4Jax.com
House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: What role does the attempted sale of JEA have on the mayor’s race?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race for Jacksonville mayor is heating up and attack ads are mentioning the attempted sale of JEA. In the summer of 2019, the JEA board approved exploring privatization. They opened bids later that year, and it included an executive bonus plan that could have paid millions to top executives.
News4Jax.com
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
News4Jax.com
Controversy surrounds Bishop John J Snyder High School baseball team after alleged racist comments surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bishop John J. Synder High School baseball team was the 2022 3A District 2 champions. But now, the team is getting attention for a different reason after alleged racist comments have surfaced along with threats on social media against its only African American player. In...
News4Jax.com
Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road. Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
Comments / 0