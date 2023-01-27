ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

3 takeaways from Ironwood embracing Open Divison tourney with another dominant win

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Glendale Ironwood's basketball team continued its roll, wasting no time putting away Peoria Sunrise Mountain, and sending a message to the rest of Arizona that it is looking for a long run in the AIA's first 32-team Open Division state tournament in two weeks.

With a 70-49 rout at home Thursday night, Ironwood (17-5), the top-ranked team in 5A by The Arizona Republic, has won eight games in a row.

This is a team brimming with confidence, and taking the Open Division as if it has a chance to challenge top-ranked (6A) Gilbert Perry for the state title.

"I think it's the way we embrace everything," said coach Jordan Augustine, who might have a deeper team than 2020 when the Eagles won the 5A championship. "We want to find the fight. Anybody in front of us, 32 minutes, we want to find a fight. If there's a championship to win, we want to win it."

Here are three takeaways from yet another dominant performance against a team that Ironwood beat 72-71 on Jan. 10.

1. It starts with Julius Williams

Ironwood has so many parts to this hoops machine, but it all goes through the big man, 6-foot-5 senior power forward Julius Williams, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds. He helps set up everybody around them, because when defenders converge on him, others get open.

Sophomore guard I'yar Shadowvine connected on three 3-pointers in the first half when he scored 13 points.

When Ironwood struggled to beat Sunrise Mountain earlier this month, Williams sat much of the game in foul trouble.

Just having him on the court, it changes the game.

"Him being the floor was a huge separator for us tonight," Augustine said. "I'yar is a hooper. He does so much for us. Probably one of the best leaders I've had. A captain. He's going to be one of the best players to come out of Ironwood."

2. Defense leading to offense

Ironwood can press and play half-court defense. Either way, it's constant pressure. Sunrise Mountain was rattled into 17 turnovers, which led to fast-break baskets on the other end for the Eagles. And more 3-pointers.

"Crashing the boards has been a big focal point for us," Williams said. "We have a deep team. We all know, 'You're not going to be the man every night.' It makes us all to really want to work hard."

For instance, when Williams and Shadowvine couldn't find their open looks in the second half, senior guard Leonard Romayer chipped in with two 3-pointers to start the second half and open up a 51-27 lead.

3. Building off challenging schedule

Augustine knew what he was doing when he crafted this schedule, knowing he had a deep team that could handle it and learn from losses. The Eagles played in the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View and gave Perry one of its toughest games, before falling 54-50. They lost to Federal Way (Washington) 66-52 and beat St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon 52-49 and 6A Phoenix Pinnacle 73-66. Then, they went to California and went 3-1 against tough competition.

"We definitely believe we have a chance (in the Open tournament)," Williams said. "A lot of us believe we've got the best team. We've played the hardest schedule in Arizona. We know what it takes."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 takeaways from Ironwood embracing Open Divison tourney with another dominant win

