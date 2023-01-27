ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Kitchen fire forces family out of their home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Murder trial expected to begin tomorrow for Dothan man

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a father of 5 in 2021 will stand trial in Henry County. Bruce Weems is accused of shooting and killing Willie Davis Jr., police say Davis Jr. was shot multiple times. At the time of the shooting Davis Jr. was...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WALB 10

Fire destroys Decatur Co. hay barn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire destroyed a hay barn Saturday, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR). On Jan. 28, fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the Fowlstown area. A hay barn with approximately 200 bales of hay was on fire. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car. According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is having a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Veterans Drive-thru Fair will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford family needs help after fire

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead

A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Enterprise street closure extended

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A part of West College Street in downtown Enterprise will remain closed throughout the weekend. West College Street, from Main Street to the railroad tracks, will remain closed by barricades from Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29. The closure is necessary to allow the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

New church launches in Dothan

Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. An Enterprise woman is using one social media platform to help those around her. It's an effort that has made her this month's "Silent Hero." Watch these people get pies thrown in...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Community comes together to build home in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
MARIANNA, FL

