New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding
January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
chambanamoms.com
Valentine’s Day Events and Activities for Families in Champaign-Urbana
Find all the events and activities happening in Champaign-Urbana for your family to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Celebrate the ones you love with crafts, hearts, sweet treats and quality time together with your kids. The holiday of love is a fun time for families, too! Here’s our annual guide to...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Tax preparers seeing rise in fake W-2 forms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Some tax preparers say scammers using fake W-2s are on the rise. Tax season started this week and you might be getting yours soon in the mail. Other people are creating their own, claiming to work for a company, making up numbers and faking an ID. Yolanda Starks, an owner and […]
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
Former U of I employee arrested for credit card fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former University of Illinois employee has been arrested after she was accused of theft by using a university-owned credit card for personal use. U of I Police said Rebecca Nash, 60, used the card six times between July and November, mostly for car rentals. Other charges on the card included […]
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
