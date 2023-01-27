Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
L.A. CLIPPERS (99) Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99. CLEVELAND (122)
Porterville Recorder
SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Porterville Recorder
MEMPHIS 80, TULSA 68
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davis 3-9, Kennedy 2-5, Williams 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Davis 6, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Franklin). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, C.Lawson, Kennedy, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 55, Arizona St. 53
WASHINGTON (11-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Schwartz 1-5, Ladine 1-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 20 (Daniels 4, Schwartz 4, Van Dyke 4, Oliver 3, Noble 2, Rees 1, Ladine 1, Stines 1) Steals: 5 (Noble 2, Oliver...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65
NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
California 64, Oregon St. 62
CALIFORNIA (11-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, Langarita 1-2, McIntosh 0-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1) Steals: 6 (Tuitele 3, Martin 2, Onyiah 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Wake Forest 55, Miami 52
WAKE FOREST (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Summiel 4-7, Williams 2-4, Spear 2-8, Harrison 0-2, Scruggs 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Summiel 2, Hinds 1) Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Team 2, Summiel 1) Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 1, Spear 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54
SOUTHERN CAL (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Littleton 6-13, Miura 2-2, Adika 1-2, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall 2) Turnovers: 12 (Sissoko 4, Adika 3, Miura 2, Littleton 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Miura 2, Williams 2, Adika 1, Littleton...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60
VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
Comments / 0