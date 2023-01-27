ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

L.A. CLIPPERS (99) Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99. CLEVELAND (122)
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80

Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
Porterville Recorder

MEMPHIS 80, TULSA 68

Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davis 3-9, Kennedy 2-5, Williams 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Davis 6, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Franklin). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, C.Lawson, Kennedy, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Washington 55, Arizona St. 53

WASHINGTON (11-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Schwartz 1-5, Ladine 1-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 20 (Daniels 4, Schwartz 4, Van Dyke 4, Oliver 3, Noble 2, Rees 1, Ladine 1, Stines 1) Steals: 5 (Noble 2, Oliver...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65

NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

California 64, Oregon St. 62

CALIFORNIA (11-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, Langarita 1-2, McIntosh 0-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1) Steals: 6 (Tuitele 3, Martin 2, Onyiah 1) Technical...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

Wake Forest 55, Miami 52

WAKE FOREST (13-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Summiel 4-7, Williams 2-4, Spear 2-8, Harrison 0-2, Scruggs 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Summiel 2, Hinds 1) Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Hinds 2, Team 2, Summiel 1) Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Summiel 2, Harrison 1, Spear 1) Technical...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34

GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT

MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1) Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Kentucky 77, Missouri 54

KENTUCKY (10-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Benton 3-5, Scherr 2-3, Walker 2-3, Green 1-3, Cambridge 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Benton 3, Leveretter 1, Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scherr 4, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2, Green 1, King 1) Steals: 10 (Benton 4,...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54

SOUTHERN CAL (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Littleton 6-13, Miura 2-2, Adika 1-2, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall 2) Turnovers: 12 (Sissoko 4, Adika 3, Miura 2, Littleton 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Miura 2, Williams 2, Adika 1, Littleton...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60

VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
BLACKSBURG, VA

