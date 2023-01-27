ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball dominates paint, limits Utah to season-low shooting to sweep season series

Oregon relied on defense and dominance in the paint to stifle Utah and win its 11th straight in the series. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Will Richardson added 12 with seven assists for the Ducks, who held the Utes to 28.1% shooting from the field — their worst in more than two years — in a 68-56 win before a season-high crowd of 8,228 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday night.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jaxson Jones, 3-star 2024 edge rusher, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class has its first defensive commitment. Jaxson Jones, a three-star edge rusher from Yuma, Arizona, committed to the Ducks on Sunday. He recently decommitted from Washington and held offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and most of the schools in the Pac-12, among others. The...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Willie Richardson, a champion for racial equality, dies at 74

Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues. “Willie was a...
SALEM, OR
Portland, OR
