Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
Related
California ends a 12-game losing streak to Oregon State with a 64-62 women’s basketball win
The Oregon State Beavers’ NCAA tournament hopes were dealt a serious blow Sunday when the California Bears rallied for a 64-62 women’s basketball win in Berkeley, California. The Beavers (11-10, 3-7) held the lead until late in the fourth quarter, when California surged. A layup by Lutje Schipholt...
Oregon women’s basketball laments 20 of 80 shooting in loss to No. 3 Stanford: ‘This was a winnable game’
The explanation for a basketball loss isn’t supposed to be this simple. But in the case of Oregon’s 62-54 women’s basketball loss to No. 3 Stanford, it boiled down to one glaring statistic to Ducks coach Kelly Graves. Shooting. Oregon was awful. Everything else, Graves liked. Defense...
No. 3 Stanford defeats Oregon 62-54: Women’s basketball live updates recaps
Oregon shot 25% and it was the difference in No. 3 Stanford’s 62-54 win Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Here is a live updates recap:. This is pretty close to finished, as the Cardinal up the lead to 16. Chance Gray hits a three to cut the Cardinal lead to 13 with 2:52 remaining, but given the Ducks shooting woes, is a comeback really in the cards?
No. 3 Stanford rides Cameron Brink’s triple-double to a 62-54 women’s basketball win over Oregon
Cameron Brink owned the middle and the Oregon Ducks shot a season-low 25% from the field as the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal rolled to a 62-54 win Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Brink, who graduated from Mountainside High in Beaverton, recorded a triple double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Oregon men’s basketball dominates paint, limits Utah to season-low shooting to sweep season series
Oregon relied on defense and dominance in the paint to stifle Utah and win its 11th straight in the series. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Will Richardson added 12 with seven assists for the Ducks, who held the Utes to 28.1% shooting from the field — their worst in more than two years — in a 68-56 win before a season-high crowd of 8,228 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday night.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Oregon State rides Jordan Pope’s three-point spree to a 60-52 men’s basketball win over Colorado
Jordan Pope caught fire in the second half Saturday night, helping carry Oregon State to a 60-52 men’s basketball win over Colorado in Gill Coliseum. The freshman guard scored 17 of his game-high 19 points during the second half. Pope hit five three-pointers after halftime as the Beavers won for the second time in three games this week.
Jaxson Jones, 3-star 2024 edge rusher, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class has its first defensive commitment. Jaxson Jones, a three-star edge rusher from Yuma, Arizona, committed to the Ducks on Sunday. He recently decommitted from Washington and held offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and most of the schools in the Pac-12, among others. The...
Former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Keanu Williams commits to transfer to UCLA
Former Oregon defensive tackle Keanu Williams is staying in the Pac-12. Williams, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to UCLA on Saturday. He’ll reunite with former Ducks Moliki Matavao, Jaylin Davies and Jaylan Jeffers with the Bruins. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Williams had two tackles and a...
Rewinding Oregon State women’s basketball’s 63-60 loss at No. 3 Stanford Cardinal
Oregon State hung tough all night in a game that came down to the final possession, but in the end the Beavers couldn’t summon the game-tying three-pointer they needed and lost 63-60 to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion. Noelle Mannen missed a three with 7...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
Willie Richardson, a champion for racial equality, dies at 74
Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues. “Willie was a...
White supremacists sentenced for attacking a Black DJ at a Washington bar
Four white men with white supremacist ties were sentenced in federal court in Seattle Friday for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ at a bar in the suburb of Lynnwood. Judge Richard Jones sentenced the men to varying prison terms, the Daily Herald reported. Jason DeSimas, of Tacoma, will...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0