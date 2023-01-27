ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah crushes Oregon State, 63-44

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV9Wt_0kT0RqQk00

CORVALLIS, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes men’s basketball team is rolling once again.

For the second straight game, Utah led wire-to-wire, using a stifling defensive effort to shut down Oregon State Thursday night, 63-44.

Utah improves to 15-7 overall, 8-3 in the Pac-12, tied with USC for second place in the Pac-12, and just a half game behind UCLA for the top spot.

Rollie Worster led the way with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Gabe Madsen scored 13 points, while Branden Carlson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Utes blow past Washington, 86-61

Oregon State missed its first 14 three-point attempts of the game, and finished 2-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Utah led by as many as 31 points in the second half. The Utes held the Beavers to just 32 percent shooting from the floor. Oregon State had just four assists.

Marco Anthony scored seven points, while Ben Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each had six.

Utah raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. The Utes led 32-16 at the half, holding Oregon State to its lowest first half point total of the season.

The Utes then went on a 17-4 run early in the second half to blow the game wide open. They built the lead to 58-27 on a three-pointer from Madsen.

Carlson scores career-high 28 in Utes win over Wazzu

Utah next plays at Oregon Saturday night, when the Utes will try to end a 10-game losing skid to the Ducks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utes lose to Oregon for 11th straight time, 68-56

EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes’ struggles against the Oregon Ducks continue. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three […]
EUGENE, OR
CougsDaily

BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

On Wednesday, BYU will put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. While the Cougars are still on the lookout for some impact players in the 2023 class, a lot of the recruiting focus has moved to the 2024 recruiting class. The Cougars hosted their annual Junior Day on Saturday ...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

#4 Red Rocks put up season-high score

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was quite a rebound performance for the 4th-ranked Utah gymnastics team. Coming off its first loss of the season last week against #1 Oklahoma, the Red Rocks put up a season-high point total against #25 Washington in a 197.975-196.350 victory at the Huntsman Center Saturday afternoon. Grace McCallum […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU loses on last-second shot to St. Mary’s, 57-56

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It has all the makings of a big-time upset at the Marriott Center Saturday night. BYU led #22 St. Mary’s 56-55 in the final seconds, when Aidan Mahaney hit a fadeaway jumper with .4 seconds left on the clock to give the Gaels a one-point win. Freshman Dalllin Hall led […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah Valley holds off New Mexico State, 77-72

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Justin Harmon scored a team-high 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead Utah Valley in a 77-72 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center.    Leading by just one point, 73-72, with 10 seconds left to play, Le’Tre Darthard went a perfect 4-for-4 at the […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Jazz go big and hold off short-handed Dallas, 108-100

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bigger is better for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU going in wrong direction headed into St. Mary’s showdown

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The frustration levels reached a season high this past weekend after the BYU basketball team got swept by Santa Clara and San Francisco, dropping the Cougars to fifth place in the West Coast Conference. “Obviously when you go on the road and you lose two straight, no one is happy […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Lillard drops 60 on the Jazz in 134-124 victory

PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – Damian Lillard put on a show at the Utah Jazz expense Wednesday night. The former Weber State star scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the  Jazz, 134-124. Lillard finished 21 of 29 from the field, 9 of 15 on 3s and 9 of 10 at the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes blow past Washington, 86-61

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington. Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Marco Anthony won the battle with […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Red Rocks lose to #1 Oklahoma

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah gymnastics team found out why Oklahoma is the top-ranked team and defending national champions. The 5th-ranked Red Rocks struggled to find momentum throughout the night, ultimately falling at #1 Oklahoma on Sunday night 197.925-197.275. Utah got off to a slow start on bars, causing the Red Rocks […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz pull away for blowout win over Charlotte, 120-102

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After 50 games of the NBA season, the Utah Jazz have climbed back to the .500 mark. Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, as the Jazz beat the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night to improve to 25-25 on the season. The Hornets made only two 3-pointers, both by Terry […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy