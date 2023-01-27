Read full article on original website
KDRV
A victory for the seniors
ASHLAND, Ore-- Saturday afternoon's victory pushed the number 25-ranked Raiders to 13-3 in conference play and marked the women's fourth consecutive win. On senior day, junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with Clara Robbins who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
KDRV
Owls Set Rebound Record in Dominant 87-58 Home Win
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin' Owls held Multnomah to a 27-percent shooting night in an important 87-58 Cascade Conference victory at Danny Miles Court. Tech (10-11, 7-8 CCC) recorded a 67-42 rebound edge – the most rebounds by a Hustlin'...
KDRV
Lady Owls Rally For 67-56 Home Win Over Multnomah
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech used a 24-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase a double-digit deficit, as the Lady Owls rallied for a 67-56 victory over Multnomah University at Danny Miles Court. OIT (14-7, 10-5 CCC) made 50-percent of their second half field goals...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Local church opens warming shelter for expected freezing temperatures for Klamath and Lake Counties
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- As the winter season is upon Southern Oregon, Klamath and Lake counties can be expecting extremely cold temperatures from January 29 leading into the next morning. Thrive is a church that has been providing a warming shelter for about eight to nine years. The church opens...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
KDRV
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
KDRV
Severe weather shelter opening in Medford due to cold temperatures this week
MEDFORD – The Medford City Manager has issued a severe weather event declaration from Sunday, January 29, through Monday, January 30. With temperatures expected to be below 25 degrees, a shelter will be opening for the night. The Medford Severe Weather Shelter will be open Sunday, January 29 through...
nbc16.com
Carrie Underwood to headline Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo
CENTRAL POINT — Carrie Underwood will be headlining the Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo on Father's Day weekend. The fairgrounds announced, the 8-time Grammy winner will be the headliner for the first-of-its-kind music festival on Saturday, June 17th. "As Saturday’s Headliner, Carrie Underwood will...
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
KDRV
Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
