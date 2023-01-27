ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KDRV

A victory for the seniors

ASHLAND, Ore-- Saturday afternoon's victory pushed the number 25-ranked Raiders to 13-3 in conference play and marked the women's fourth consecutive win. On senior day, junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with Clara Robbins who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Owls Set Rebound Record in Dominant 87-58 Home Win

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin' Owls held Multnomah to a 27-percent shooting night in an important 87-58 Cascade Conference victory at Danny Miles Court. Tech (10-11, 7-8 CCC) recorded a 67-42 rebound edge – the most rebounds by a Hustlin'...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Lady Owls Rally For 67-56 Home Win Over Multnomah

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech used a 24-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase a double-digit deficit, as the Lady Owls rallied for a 67-56 victory over Multnomah University at Danny Miles Court. OIT (14-7, 10-5 CCC) made 50-percent of their second half field goals...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary

MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Randall Theatre Company partners with Rockafairy entertainment hall

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Two organizations are partnering to bring entertainment opportunities to the Rogue Valley. Randall Theatre Company is operated by Ghostlight Playhouse located in Downtown Medford. The non-profit provides live entertainment to local residences. Rockafairy is a hall located at 31 West 6th Street in Medford. The hall gives people of all ages the leisure to collaborate with other artists in the area.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR

