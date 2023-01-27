Read full article on original website
KDRV
A victory for the seniors
ASHLAND, Ore-- Saturday afternoon's victory pushed the number 25-ranked Raiders to 13-3 in conference play and marked the women's fourth consecutive win. On senior day, junior forward, Kami Walk, lead her team with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with Clara Robbins who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
KDRV
SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
jacksonvillereview.com
Enhance Your Romance in Jacksonville This Valentine’s Day – by Peggy Dover
Ah, February, when the sound of Cupid’s arrows come whistling past our ears reminding us another Valentine’s Day looms. Large retailers waste no time loading up the aisles with a plethora of predictable plush bears and heart-shaped chocolate boxes. It’s the official once-a-year opportunity to show our sweetheart how much they mean to us. We’d like for it to be something fresh and memorable, but Christmas is a recent memory and our wallets are still feeling the pinch.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary
MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
Police: Oregon fugitive kidnapped woman like 2019 Vegas case
Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants...
KDRV
Local church opens warming shelter for expected freezing temperatures for Klamath and Lake Counties
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- As the winter season is upon Southern Oregon, Klamath and Lake counties can be expecting extremely cold temperatures from January 29 leading into the next morning. Thrive is a church that has been providing a warming shelter for about eight to nine years. The church opens...
nbc16.com
Carrie Underwood to headline Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo
CENTRAL POINT — Carrie Underwood will be headlining the Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo on Father's Day weekend. The fairgrounds announced, the 8-time Grammy winner will be the headliner for the first-of-its-kind music festival on Saturday, June 17th. "As Saturday’s Headliner, Carrie Underwood will...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
KDRV
Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
jacksoncountyor.org
Construction Work Begins 1/30/2023 - Foothill Road (Delta Waters Rd - Dry Cr Rd)
Our contractor, Knife River Materials, will begin work on this portion of Foothill Road on Monday, January 30, 2023. Work is expected to have significant impacts on traffic and will cause delays. Please consider finding alternate routes to avoid the work areas - this will not only keep you safer, but will also help improve safety for the construction crews working on this project. Thru traffic is not advised and will be difficult due to construction and necessary delays.
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
KDRV
Grants Pass police continue to search for the attempted murder suspect, Benjamin Foster
GRANTS PASS – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to investigate leads, as the victim remains in critical condition. Grants Pass police are saying it’s possible that Foster may attempt...
