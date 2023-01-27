ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KDRV

ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

SOU Tops Multnomah, Goes To 13-3 in CCC

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon has shown no qualms lately about winning ugly. An aesthetically pleasing Cascade Conference record was enough after the No. 25-ranked Raiders' fourth consecutive victory, 66-55 over Multnomah on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Kami Walk (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Clara Robbins (10 points, 10...
ASHLAND, OR
jacksonvillereview.com

Enhance Your Romance in Jacksonville This Valentine’s Day – by Peggy Dover

Ah, February, when the sound of Cupid’s arrows come whistling past our ears reminding us another Valentine’s Day looms. Large retailers waste no time loading up the aisles with a plethora of predictable plush bears and heart-shaped chocolate boxes. It’s the official once-a-year opportunity to show our sweetheart how much they mean to us. We’d like for it to be something fresh and memorable, but Christmas is a recent memory and our wallets are still feeling the pinch.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County man passes away at Oregon State Penitentiary

MEDFORD, Ore-- A Jackson County man has passed away at the age of 44 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. According to a press release John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023 at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opencampusmedia.org

Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.

Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
WEED, CA
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police are tracking attempted murder suspect, found car

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are tracking tonight a possible location of attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. Police dogs have tracked his scent, and police say they have recovered a suspect car. Police in southern Oregon are searching for the 36-year-old man accused of torturing a woman he held captive,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
campussafetymagazine.com

Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Construction Work Begins 1/30/2023 - Foothill Road (Delta Waters Rd - Dry Cr Rd)

Our contractor, Knife River Materials, will begin work on this portion of Foothill Road on Monday, January 30, 2023. Work is expected to have significant impacts on traffic and will cause delays. Please consider finding alternate routes to avoid the work areas - this will not only keep you safer, but will also help improve safety for the construction crews working on this project. Thru traffic is not advised and will be difficult due to construction and necessary delays.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass police continue to search for the attempted murder suspect, Benjamin Foster

GRANTS PASS – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to investigate leads, as the victim remains in critical condition. Grants Pass police are saying it’s possible that Foster may attempt...

