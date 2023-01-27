Our contractor, Knife River Materials, will begin work on this portion of Foothill Road on Monday, January 30, 2023. Work is expected to have significant impacts on traffic and will cause delays. Please consider finding alternate routes to avoid the work areas - this will not only keep you safer, but will also help improve safety for the construction crews working on this project. Thru traffic is not advised and will be difficult due to construction and necessary delays.

