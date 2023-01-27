ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks edge Phoenix Suns minus Luka Doncic

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
Luka Doncic wasn’t the only one to give Phoenix the business in Game 7 last year.

Spencer Dinwiddie cooked the Suns, too, in helping end their special season.

So while Doncic only played the first three games of the latest Dallas-Phoenix matchup, Dinwiddie once again had his way with the Suns, scoring 36 points and dishing out nine assists to lead the Mavericks to a 99-95 win before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center.

"Just a shifted mindset in terms of understanding that the ball is going to come," Dinwiddie said. "I had to be more aggressive in a consistent fashion. My role on this team is varied. It is almost fun having all of the different nuances."

Hitting 5-of-6 from 3, Dinwiddie banked one off the glass over Deandre Ayton to put Dallas ahead, 95-86, with 3:32 left in the game as Suns coach Monty Williams called a timeout.

Dinwiddie scored 30 in Game 7, hitting 5-of-7 from 3. He played even better Thursday night.

"They became reliant upon Spencer," Suns guard Chris Paul said. ". He is aggressive nightly; I think tonight he basically had an opportunity to play even more free. Those other guys are used to catching and shooting and stuff like that. We never responded.”

The Suns had their four-game win streak snapped as they concluded a five-game homestand.

"A lot of simple execution," Suns forward Cam Johnson said. "Lack of urgency is the reason for today."

The Suns (25-25) cut that nine-point deficit to one on a Paul layup with 19.7 seconds left. After a Dallas timeout, the Suns eventually forced the ball out of Dinwiddie's hands and fouled Reggie Bullock with 12 seconds left.

Bullock made the first, missed the second, but Deandre Ayton mishandled the rebound and Dwight Powell tracked it down near the baseline.

"In that situation, it was not as important to us as to them, to get the ball," Williams said. ”Period."

Fouled by Ayton, Powell, a career 74.9% free throw shooter, made both with 9.8 seconds left.

"I just felt like so many hands were on the ball," Ayton said. "Thought I had it at first, I had it secured. It got hit up in the air. And I start tapping it. Then playing volleyball with the ball. Powell did a good job of just crashing out. It was such a bad, it was just bad cause at the end of the day, it's two on one on that box out. We've got to pinch him and do our job and we didn't do that."

Finishing the game with 19 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Ayton missed Phoenix's last three games with a non-COVID illness.

"I'm still sick," Ayton said. "Me catching my breath. I felt off today. Felt a little dizzy."

Paul and Johnson paced the Suns with 22 points each as Phoenix plays Saturday at San Antonio.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Mavericks edge Phoenix Suns minus Luka Doncic

