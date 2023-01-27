Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH board hears quality improvement highlights
MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
Murray Ledger & Times
KLC presents Liability Grant to City of Hazel
HAZEL - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Hazel with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
kentuckytoday.com
Lone Oak pastor following God’s will to retire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) --- Before Dan Summerlin was called as pastor of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in 2002, he told the search committee that he never wanted to be an “old pastor,” but wanted to spend the final quarter of his life teaching, mentoring and helping younger pastors.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with making shooting threat to Lyon County Middle School
EDDYVILLE – A Murray man faces terroristic threatening charges after allegedly stating he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” Lyon County Middle School, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from LCSO said an investigation involving a 30-year-old Murray...
wkms.org
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray City Council approves changes to human rights ordinance
MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to approve changes to the city’s Human Rights Commission ordinance. The ordinance says that the purpose of amending the ordinance is to clarify the purpose of the HRC and bring the ordinance into compliance with current Kentucky statutes. HRC Chair S.G. Carthell said the ordinance that established the commission has not been changed since 1978.
Murray Ledger & Times
Indiana State continues Racer women’s woes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner has talked over and over about the biggest challenge with the Missouri Valley Conference is that there are no off days. Her Racers are learning this the hard way.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local businesses, individuals honored during Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Meeting and Business Celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored multiple local businesses and individuals Friday night during its annual awards ceremony. The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Dinner and Business Celebration at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center. The honors included a new award this...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
1/27 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 27th.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with burglary, assault
MURRAY – A Murray man faces burglary and assault charges after a Friday arrest by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, William Feckley, 26, of Murray, was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued after an incident that allegedly occurred Monday, Jan. 23, at a residence on KY 121 North. CCSO said Feckley is believed to have forced his way into a residence of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second individual.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers run into buzzsaw Ohio team on road
BEAVER DAM — Calloway County is in the midst of a what appears to have the makings of a very memorable boys basketball season, but the Lakers hit a snag Saturday afternoon. Calloway ran into an Ohio County team that is putting together its own big year in Region 3, so big that the Eagles have now emerged as the favorite to represent this traditionally powerful region in the Boys Sweet 16 come March. And they showed why Saturday, making a very significant show on their home court on homecoming in Beaver Dam with a 69-49 win over a Lakers team that also is in the mix for a state tournament shot out of Region 1.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get knockout win over Fort Campbell
MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
