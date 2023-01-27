ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers run into buzzsaw Ohio team on road

BEAVER DAM — Calloway County is in the midst of a what appears to have the makings of a very memorable boys basketball season, but the Lakers hit a snag Saturday afternoon. Calloway ran into an Ohio County team that is putting together its own big year in Region 3, so big that the Eagles have now emerged as the favorite to represent this traditionally powerful region in the Boys Sweet 16 come March. And they showed why Saturday, making a very significant show on their home court on homecoming in Beaver Dam with a 69-49 win over a Lakers team that also is in the mix for a state tournament shot out of Region 1.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers get knockout win over Fort Campbell

MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer men find way to beat Mo State

MURRAY — Tuesday night, Murray State played in about as good of a men’s basketball game as a fan could have wanted at budding Missouri Valley Conference arch rival Southern Illinois. The only problem was the Racers came out on the short end of a four-point margin.
Murray Ledger & Times

Indiana State continues Racer women’s woes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner has talked over and over about the biggest challenge with the Missouri Valley Conference is that there are no off days. Her Racers are learning this the hard way.
MURRAY, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score

Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023

Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray man charged with making shooting threat to Lyon County Middle School

EDDYVILLE – A Murray man faces terroristic threatening charges after allegedly stating he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” Lyon County Middle School, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from LCSO said an investigation involving a 30-year-old Murray...
MURRAY, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH board hears quality improvement highlights

MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

