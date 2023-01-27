Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers run into buzzsaw Ohio team on road
BEAVER DAM — Calloway County is in the midst of a what appears to have the makings of a very memorable boys basketball season, but the Lakers hit a snag Saturday afternoon. Calloway ran into an Ohio County team that is putting together its own big year in Region 3, so big that the Eagles have now emerged as the favorite to represent this traditionally powerful region in the Boys Sweet 16 come March. And they showed why Saturday, making a very significant show on their home court on homecoming in Beaver Dam with a 69-49 win over a Lakers team that also is in the mix for a state tournament shot out of Region 1.
Murray Ledger & Times
Big 4th quarter start holds for Evansville in win over Racer women
EVANSVILLE — Murray State was hoping to stop a losing streak Friday night at Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opponent Evansville. And the Racers seemed to be in a good position after three quarters. They were tied after erasing a four-point deficit.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get knockout win over Fort Campbell
MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men find way to beat Mo State
MURRAY — Tuesday night, Murray State played in about as good of a men’s basketball game as a fan could have wanted at budding Missouri Valley Conference arch rival Southern Illinois. The only problem was the Racers came out on the short end of a four-point margin.
Murray Ledger & Times
Indiana State continues Racer women’s woes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner has talked over and over about the biggest challenge with the Missouri Valley Conference is that there are no off days. Her Racers are learning this the hard way.
WATCH: John Calipari, Bill Self Speak Following Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Kansas head coach Bill Self both spoke to the media following the Jayhawks' 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in Lexington. More on the game HERE. Calipari's presser can be seen above, while Self's can be seen below: More on Kentucky's loss to ...
Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend
Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with making shooting threat to Lyon County Middle School
EDDYVILLE – A Murray man faces terroristic threatening charges after allegedly stating he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” Lyon County Middle School, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from LCSO said an investigation involving a 30-year-old Murray...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
fox56news.com
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH board hears quality improvement highlights
MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police captain files lawsuit against agency for discrimination
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A Kentucky State Police captain is suing her employer for what she calls discrimination based on her sex. The lawsuit was filed in August 2022 in Franklin County. Louisville attorney Thomas Clay represents Captain Jennifer Sandlin, who serves as the KSP’s highest ranking woman as the commander of Post 13 in Hazard.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Comments / 0