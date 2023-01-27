Read full article on original website
Indiana State continues Racer women’s woes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner has talked over and over about the biggest challenge with the Missouri Valley Conference is that there are no off days. Her Racers are learning this the hard way.
Big 4th quarter start holds for Evansville in win over Racer women
EVANSVILLE — Murray State was hoping to stop a losing streak Friday night at Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opponent Evansville. And the Racers seemed to be in a good position after three quarters. They were tied after erasing a four-point deficit.
Racer men find way to beat Mo State
MURRAY — Tuesday night, Murray State played in about as good of a men’s basketball game as a fan could have wanted at budding Missouri Valley Conference arch rival Southern Illinois. The only problem was the Racers came out on the short end of a four-point margin.
Lakers run into buzzsaw Ohio team on road
BEAVER DAM — Calloway County is in the midst of a what appears to have the makings of a very memorable boys basketball season, but the Lakers hit a snag Saturday afternoon. Calloway ran into an Ohio County team that is putting together its own big year in Region 3, so big that the Eagles have now emerged as the favorite to represent this traditionally powerful region in the Boys Sweet 16 come March. And they showed why Saturday, making a very significant show on their home court on homecoming in Beaver Dam with a 69-49 win over a Lakers team that also is in the mix for a state tournament shot out of Region 1.
Lady Tigers get knockout win over Fort Campbell
MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never...
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MCCH board hears quality improvement highlights
MURRAY – Much of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last week focused on the hospital’s quality improvement projects, including performance on last year’s initiatives and objectives for 2023.
KLC presents Liability Grant to City of Hazel
HAZEL - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Hazel with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Murray man charged with making shooting threat to Lyon County Middle School
EDDYVILLE – A Murray man faces terroristic threatening charges after allegedly stating he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” Lyon County Middle School, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from LCSO said an investigation involving a 30-year-old Murray...
Murray man charged with burglary, assault
MURRAY – A Murray man faces burglary and assault charges after a Friday arrest by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, William Feckley, 26, of Murray, was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued after an incident that allegedly occurred Monday, Jan. 23, at a residence on KY 121 North. CCSO said Feckley is believed to have forced his way into a residence of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second individual.
CCSO: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
MURRAY – Two Owensboro residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop last Thursday by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 26 by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins for a traffic violation at U.S. 641 North and Ingram Lane. Through the course of his investigation, two passengers were found to possess possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both passengers were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, and the driver was released with a warning for the violation.
Murray man charged with drug trafficking
MURRAY – A Murray man is facing charges for drug trafficking and other offenses after more than a pound of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said. According to CCSO, Gabreil Guteirrez, 38, of Murray was arrested Jan. 26 after a lengthy...
