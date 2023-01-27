The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO