Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Sporting News
Was Nick Sirianni in the movie 'Elf'? Hilarious meme compares Eagles coach to kid from Christmas classic
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni grew up in upstate New York, but the internet thinks he looks a lot like a kid who grew up in New York City. A fictional kid, that is. Social media has pointed out that Sirianni looks strikingly similar to an adult version of the child in the 2003 Christmas classic "Elf."
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
Philly-area showdown brings 3 of America’s best HS hoopsters together in 1 game
There is no question about the anticipation of the showdown Saturday at 2 p.m. between Philadelphia Imhotep and Camden High School at Hagan Arena on the campus of Saint Joseph’s University.
New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
atozsports.com
Eagles star dunks on NFL after securing a spot in the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound. Their defense dominated, and their offense got the job done against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. At every level, the Eagles did what they have done all season long. They competed. One of their stars on defense had yet another...
How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NFL over the last three decades, but they don’t exactly have the hardware to show for it. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the Eagles have reached the championship game only a couple of times despite recording more than 20 double-digit-win seasons.
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff
In the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Nick Siriani has two coaches on staff uniquely equipped to stop Brock Purdy. The post Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UPDATE: Travis Kelce active? All-Kelce Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl in jeopardy
UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Travis Kelce is active for the AFC Championship Game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. By then, we will know if Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
Why did Andy Reid leave the Eagles? Revisiting 'Big Red's' lengthy stay in Philadelphia
Before Andy Reid's name became synonymous with Kansas City, it was as recognizable in Philadelphia as the Liberty Bell, cheesesteaks and the Rocky statue. That was due largely to Reid's success in the city. Reid posted a .583 winning percentage while the boss in Philly, with just three losing seasons in 14 years. Needless to say, Reid cemented his status as one of the league's best coaches while with the Eagles, while the Chiefs eventually reaped the ultimate benefit.
Eagles Announce Honorary Captain For NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles have named franchise legend Brian Dawkins as an honorary captain for Sunday's NFC Championship game. "Captain Weapon X is BACK," the team wrote on Twitter. Dawkins suited up for the Eagles for 13 years from 1996-2008. During his time on the field in Philadelphia, the Pro ...
Comments / 0