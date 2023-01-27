ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
atozsports.com

Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth

The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

Eagles star dunks on NFL after securing a spot in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound. Their defense dominated, and their offense got the job done against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. At every level, the Eagles did what they have done all season long. They competed. One of their stars on defense had yet another...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

UPDATE: Travis Kelce active? All-Kelce Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl in jeopardy

UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Travis Kelce is active for the AFC Championship Game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. By then, we will know if Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Why did Andy Reid leave the Eagles? Revisiting 'Big Red's' lengthy stay in Philadelphia

Before Andy Reid's name became synonymous with Kansas City, it was as recognizable in Philadelphia as the Liberty Bell, cheesesteaks and the Rocky statue. That was due largely to Reid's success in the city. Reid posted a .583 winning percentage while the boss in Philly, with just three losing seasons in 14 years. Needless to say, Reid cemented his status as one of the league's best coaches while with the Eagles, while the Chiefs eventually reaped the ultimate benefit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

