Boston, MA

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Knicks Overtime Thriller

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

From the Timelord's Tommy Point to Boston's coming up clutch at both ends of the court and Jayson Tatum sending the game to overtime, a breakdown of the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Knicks thriller.

Jayson Tatum Goes to Work in the Low Post

Jayson Tatum helped get Boston off to a strong start, generating ten points in the first 4:03. That included the play above, where he works his way into the post, then senses a sliver of separation from Quentin Grimes, with the latter angled toward the opposite wing.

The now four-time All-Star capitalizes, quickly spinning baseline, then banks in a floater off the glass before Jericho Sims gets to his shot.

Robert Williams' Rejection Leads to a Derrick White 3

Jaylen Brown, with help from Robert Williams, cuts off the baseline. Both Tatum and Brown go to pick up RJ Barrett, who quickly attacks a poor closeout from the latter, but the Timelord negates that.

It's a well-timed rotation that allows him to contest and ultimately thwart Barrett's shot without creating much of a window for the former Duke Blue Devil to get the ball to Williams' assignment, Sims.

Brunson, one of the first Knicks back, doesn't find someone to match up with in transition, and then Sims backs into him. Brown comes down the floor with his head up, sees Derrick White's open, and snaps a behind-the-back bounce pass to him for a clean look at a three.

The Timelord's Tommy Point

Rather than making a simple outlet pass to Jalen Brunson, who's a couple of steps in front of him to his left, Isaiah Hartenstein gets greedy, and he tries to fling a diagonal pass from inside the paint to Quentin Grimes, who's a few steps in front of the right wing at the opposite end.

Robert Williams closes like a free safety to pick off Hartenstein's pass, then gets the ball ahead to Malcolm Brogdon as he hits the hardwood, earning an ovation from the TD Garden crowd.

The Celtics have a numbers advantage, so Brogdon takes two dribbles then quickly sends the rock ahead to Grant Williams for a three from his corner office.

Celtics Come Up Clutch at Both Ends of the Floor

Joe Mazzulla sends Williams to double team Julius Randle as the latter receives the ball at the left wing, with Brown doing an excellent job forcing Randle to catch it further out than he wanted.

The double team sends Randle toward the corner, where the trap produces a Tatum steal on a pass behind Grimes.

At the other end, Tatum does well not to turn the ball over, and his spin move with the rock exposed attracts Grimes, producing an open three for Brogdon that helped the hosts force overtime.

Jayson Tatum Sends the Game to a Fifth Frame

From Brogdon's cross-court relocation to Brown bobbing around the paint before replacing Al Horford in the right corner, Boston's dummy action's intended to occupy the attention of the Knicks' help defenders.

When Horford comes to screen for Tatum, he takes a precise angle, Grimes has to worry about the possibility of the former flipping what side he sets the pick on, and while Horford opts not to, he successfully forces the switch.

Tatum gets Randle to open his hips, then beats him to the rim as Sims, worried about Williams, doesn't rotate to contest the game-tying layup.

