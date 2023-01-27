Lakers News: Major LA Free Agent Target May Take Himself Off Market

It could be a big blow to the Lakers' offseason aspirations.

Your Los Angeles Lakers may have damaged their 2023 free agent big game hunting when they opted to trade for ex-Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura, who will be in line for a pay bump this summer as a restricted free agent, and thus should cut into LA's available cap space.

That reality makes the news recently floated by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that All-Star Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is hope to reach a contract extension agreement with his current team.

"I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," Irving's agent (and stepmother) Shetellia Riley-Irving told Haynes. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

The 30-year-old veteran point guard, who was voted a 2023 All-Star starter today, has remained a potent scorer and terrific offensive second option for the 29-19 Nets.

Through 36 games this season, the oft-injured Irving, who has been inconsistently available for his team even beyond his controversial statements, is averaging 26.8 points on .487/.371/.903 shooting splits, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and a steal per game.

If Irving does come to terms on a veteran's extension agreement with the Nets, he won't reach free agency this summer. LA had been floated as a very possible destination for the 2016 champ and former LeBron James running mate, even as early as last summer .

Adding Irving for the kind of money he would probably be able to command now is just incredibly risky for the Lakers. With Brooklyn having looked like a totally different team now that Jacque Vaughn is at the helm, it appears Irving may want to stick around anyway. Will Brooklyn want him back, headaches and all, given his close relationship with superstar forward (and fellow All-Star starter) Kevin Durant?