Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman,
Elizabeth “Betty” Sherman, 91, of Clear Lake, IA, died, at her home in Clear Lake, IA, on Friday, January 27, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be with the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.
Local Ice Fishing Contest Scheduled
It’s that time of year when nature is a beautiful white color, but many people have a hard time finding ways to enjoy it. Well, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has the answer! On Saturday, February 18th, the Conservation Board will be hosting the Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine from 10:00 AM until noon. Thorpe Park is located at 34496 110th Avenue, five miles west of Forest City.
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Michael A. Halverson
Michael A. Halverson, 67, of Coulter, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Janet A. Moldenhauer
Janet A. Moldenhauer, 89, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
