FUN 107

Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit

FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Man Arrested on Illegal Firearm and Drugs Charges

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on firearms and drugs charges after he was allegedly caught with fentanyl and crack cocaine on Saturday. Police said gang unit detectives searched 32-year-old Jordan Kadlec's Palmer Street home on Jan. 28 following a long investigation. Kadlec was...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade

WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
WRENTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
MEMPHIS, TN
FUN 107

FUN 107

