Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit
FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
RI officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
Several Rhode Island officials spoke out Saturday following the release of video that showed five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop.
whdh.com
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police look to identify man connected to shoplifting incidents
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to the shoplifting of saws from local hardware stores. Police say on January 5 and January 13, a man stole DeWalt Miter saws from Lowes stores in Warwick. The department posted...
Fall River Man Arrested on Illegal Firearm and Drugs Charges
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on firearms and drugs charges after he was allegedly caught with fentanyl and crack cocaine on Saturday. Police said gang unit detectives searched 32-year-old Jordan Kadlec's Palmer Street home on Jan. 28 following a long investigation. Kadlec was...
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade
WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Ski-mask wearing suspect tied to drive-by pellet gun shooting of 3 RIC students
Three students reported being hit with what police suspect is a pellet gun by someone in a car wearing a ski mask. All three were unhurt
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island responds to video footage in the death of Tyre Nichols
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Tennessee released video footage Friday night of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers. The brutal video sparked reaction nationwide, including in Rhode Island. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee’s President, Harrison Tuttle said the group...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Fall River Church Vandalism Reminder of Urgent Need for Mental Health Support
A Fall River church was the target of a vandal last week. Someone walked into Good Shepherd Parish,1598 South Main St., in broad daylight and apparently smashed a statue of the baby Jesus and poured bleach over a statue of the Blessed Mother. The next day, Fall River Police released surveillance images of a suspect.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
