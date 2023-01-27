Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Jermaine Dupri explains why he’s hasn’t worked with hip-hop artists recently
Jermaine Dupri has been in the music industry for a long time, and he’s made some classic hits that still get played to this day. Hip-hop has changed over the years, and Dupri had a few things to say about the current state of the genre in a recent interview with Vibe.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
iheart.com
JAY-Z Reportedly Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys
JAY-Z might light up the Grammys stage with a memorable performance next month. According to a report Hits Daily Double published on Tuesday night, January 24, the Roc Nation founder is expected to team up with DJ Khaled for a special set at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. There's no word on what the performance will consist of just yet. However, it's safe to say that he may deliver his lengthy verse on Khaled's "God Did." As of this report, there's no confirmation on Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend or Fridayy's attendance at the upcoming awards show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance’s KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck D
Bow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance. A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
netflixjunkie.com
“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History
Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show
At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."
