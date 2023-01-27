Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
Gasparilla season continues with these events in the Tampa Bay area
From half-marathons to festivals, several events are scheduled for the months ahead to keep the Gasparilla spirit going.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’
SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
fox13news.com
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving a 2019 red Honda SUV, with the Florida tag MAYALUZ. Anyone who sees...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
10NEWS
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
Best Romantic Clearwater Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Last year on Feb. 13th, I entered a store and noticed a lot of men clustered like a herd of sheep in the greeting card aisle. Okay, maybe I should describe them as a herd of elk so they seem more manly. I moved closer and discovered they were choosing greeting cards for Valentine’s Day.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands' Foxy Lady is still fabulous at 50
Fifty years is a long time for an independently owned clothing store to not only survive but thrive. Ask Foxy Lady founder Lorry Eible how she’s managed to dress Sarasota’s fashionistas for the past half-century, and she’ll respond with a smile. “My secret is my secret.” But the success of Foxy Lady’s two stores on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key is plain to see. Eible has kept Foxy Lady in the retail forefront by offering a creative, ever-changing mix of hand-selected clothing brands, shoes and artsy accessories. Here you’ll find the perfect little black cocktail dress, a swanky glamour gown, classic business attire or a comfortable outfit for exploring the town. The store also engages customers with its celebrated one-on-one personalized services and lively trunk shows. But, more than anything, Eible credits her hard-working team for Foxy Lady’s success, including her late husband, John Walter, her son, Bryan Eible, and her business partner for the past 14 years, Lori Ann Steiner. Key Life sat down with Eible recently to talk fashion and recap Foxy Lady’s road to success.
denisesanger.com
The Ultimate Guide To Anna Maria Island Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Anna Maria Island is a beautiful and unique destination located off the coast of Florida. With its white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and stunning sunsets, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this island each year.
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
