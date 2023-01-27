Cambridge boys basketball blows out Wisconsin Heights in Capitol-South Conference action

In its first game at home since Dec. 13, the Cambridge boys basketball did not disappoint.

The Blue Jays scored 42 points in the first half, running away with a 76-51 win over Wisconsin Heights in conference play on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Cambridge High School.

“It was great being at home again, and we had a great crowd,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffrey.

Leading the way was sophomore Matt Buckman, who scored a game-high 25 points. Buckman made three 3’s in the win and helped the Blue Jays evade the full-court press put on by Wisconsin Heights in the first half.

“We really haven’t had a lot of trouble with presses at all this year, so teams haven’t pressed us as much,” Jeffrey said. “Matt does a really good job of handling things back there, and we were very aggressive against it initially and got some good looks.”

Cambridge’s first basket of the game was set up on a full-court pass from Buckman to junior Devin Schuchart to beat the half-court press defense. After a Wisconsin Heights basket, the Vanguards set up most of their players in the Cambridge backcourt, expecting a short inbounds pass.

Buckman, who was the inbounder, saw Schuchart at the other end of the court with space between him and a Vanguard. Like a football pass, Buckman threw the ball over the defender and was caught by Schuchart, who then made the layup.

“The advantage Matt has is that at 6-foot-4, he’s able to see over some players and see if someone is open down the floor,” Jeffrey added.

Cambridge found open looks on offense as sophomore Drew Holzhueter recorded 13 points, while Schuchart added 12 points in the win. Senior Nick Buckman, sophomore Kiefer Parish, junior Cade Nottestad and senior Elliot Kozler all scored six points in the win. Freshman Jett Horton added two points in the win.

Cambridge is 8-8 on the year and 2-3 in the Capitol-South Conference.