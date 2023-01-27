A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.

