Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
Class of 2024 Running Back Sam Cooper Commits to Syracuse
Class of 2024 Fairless Hills (PA) Conwell Egan athlete Sam Cooper has committed to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Cooper was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for junior day, picked up an offer during the visit and committed before heading home. Cooper is an athlete who plays running back, wide ...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85
A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
cnycentral.com
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY
Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
Nearly 150 brave (or crazy) souls plunge into icy Skaneateles Lake (photos)
Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats.
iheartoswego.com
Natalie S. Carroll – January 25, 2023 Featured
Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy. She...
WKTV
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Man, 68, dies in late-night fire in Madison County
Sullivan, N.Y. - A 68-year-old was killed from injuries he sustained after a fire at his Tyler Road home in the town of Sullivan, a county official said. Harold Fink was killed in the fire, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reported at 11:51 p.m....
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke
If Duke’s life were a book, it would be called, “When Bad Things Happen to Good Dogs.” After living the happy life of a beloved dog, Duke found himself in the shelter when his family had a change of circumstances. Duke is almost six years old and...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Classmates, friends, family gather for funeral of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘We love you Brexi’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The pews of Tucker Missionary Baptist Church filled Friday with family, friends, classmates and teachers of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl fatally shot last week near her home. Classmates sat behind the pulpit while others stood in the back as the room was filled to capacity...
wwnytv.com
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
cnycentral.com
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
$975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 218 home sales in Onondaga County
Full access to Onondaga County Clerk databases for external customers was restored on Monday, following an outage that began on January 9. Listings represent 218 home sales recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office.
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
Comments / 0