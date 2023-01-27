ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

AllSyracue

Class of 2024 Running Back Sam Cooper Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2024 Fairless Hills (PA) Conwell Egan athlete Sam Cooper has committed to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Cooper was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for junior day, picked up an offer during the visit and committed before heading home. Cooper is an athlete who plays running back, wide ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 70, Virginia Tech 85

A quick take on Syracuse’s 85-70 against Virginia Tech on Saturday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: The Hokies nailed 11 3-pointers in the first half and built a 53-32 lead going into halftime. Syracuse would whittle the lead down to 12 in the second half, but couldn’t crack into single digits as the Orange dropped a critical road game. Syracuse’s zone struggled to slow the Hokies, who shot 53 percent from the field and 13-32 from downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY

Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
ONEIDA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Natalie S. Carroll – January 25, 2023 Featured

Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy. She...
FULTON, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke

If Duke’s life were a book, it would be called, “When Bad Things Happen to Good Dogs.” After living the happy life of a beloved dog, Duke found himself in the shelter when his family had a change of circumstances. Duke is almost six years old and...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

