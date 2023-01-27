ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'

LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
Cody Rhodes: Nick Khan And Bruce Prichard Have Been Nothing But Angels To Me

Cody Rhodes officially returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 and winning the Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. Rhodes had been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle the week of the event. He wrestled inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins and then got surgery in the days following the bout.
Cody Rhodes Wins 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes is going to WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble, last eliminating Gunther in the bout. Rhodes, competing in his first match since WWE Hell in a Cell where he wrestled Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, entered the Royal Rumble at number 30. Gunther, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, entered the Royal Rumble at number one.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
