All Access: Southeast Drumline Performance
During halftime of the Springfield High vs Southeast boys basketball game at City the Southeast Drumline took to the floor to perform. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
All Access: Scarlet Line City Performance
During the third game of the night at City it was the Springfield High Scarlet Line who took to the floor for their 2023 City Performance. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
Doss Leads Spartans to City Win Over Springfield
Seth Doss scored his 1,000th point in last night’s game against SHG and he had a double-double in this one against Springfield with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brandenn Robinson led Springfield with a double-double as well of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Certa’s Thirty Isn’t Enough Against Pleasant Plains
Cole Certa scored 30 points but the Cardinals had four starters in double figures including Zach Powell with 21 and Cooper Evan Houser with 19. Pleasant Plains beat Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65 on Saturday afternoon in non conference action.
Lady Cyclones Win Fourth Straight City Title
SHG and Lanphier girls got the early game on championship Saturday and the Cyclones and a chance to win their fourth straight City championship with a win. they were able to do just that and earn Steve Klunick win number 200 in the process as well. Izzy Hassebrock led SHG and all scorers with 14; A’Jah Fudge led Lanphier with nine.
Toran Leads Springfield To City Win Over Lanphier
Keziah Toran came off the bench for the Senators and scored 17 points to lead Springfield High to a 49-31 win over Lanphier at the City tournament. Aubrey Beavers led the Lions with 13 points. Lanphier will play SHG on Saturday, Springfield High will play top seed Southeast.
All Access: All City Cheer Night Four
For the final time in 2023 the cheerleaders from Lanphier, Sacred Heart Griffin, Southeast and Springfield High performed the All City Cheer. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
Cyclones Clinch Share of City Title With Win Over Southeast
SHG earned at least a share of the City title on Friday night as they defeated Southeast 45-37. Maggie Fleischli had a double-double for the Cyclones with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Marisa Gant led Southeast in scoring with 13. SHG and Lanphier will play at 3:00 on Saturday, Southeast and Springfield face off at 6:30.
Springfield, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Springfield school plans to rebuilds band program in Fall 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus. Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back […]
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Back in Black – Mysterious Illinois Octagon Home Has Returned
Something strange is happening in Lincoln, Illinois. The mysterious black octagon-shaped home there has returned and it's changed yet again. Let's look inside at brand new pics that have just been shared. Back in 2021, this Lincoln, Illinois home was available. Then, it became an Airbnb. Now, Pricey Pads says...
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
LLCC announces fall 2022 President’s, Vice President’s lists
SPRINGFIELD — Lincoln Land Community College has announced its full-time and part-time President’s and Vice President’s lists for the fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) are noted with an asterisk and earned President’s list honors. Full-time students who earned between a GPA of 3.5-3.99 earned Vice President’s list honors. Full-time students are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours. Part-time students are enrolled in six to 11 credit hours.
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
